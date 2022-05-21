YE Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:10



With the arrival of heat, many drivers get an unpleasant surprise when they start the air conditioning or climate control of the car. It smells like Gruyère cheese. One goes crazy looking around the cabin, looking for those remains of food or what was stepped on before getting into the vehicle. In the end, the pituitary gets used to it and the bad smell seems to disappear.

The origin of this unpleasant aroma must be found in the filter of the car’s ventilation system. The vehicle is exposed to all kinds of environmental agents. From pollen, through insects, to humidity and heat. All these elements are trapped in that filter, which on the other hand prevents them from passing into the same ventilation ducts.

Putrefaction and humidity generate fungi in the filter, hence that strong cheese smell, which when the air conditioning system is turned on are at room temperature, so the aroma is clearer. The more it cools, the less the aroma is noticeable.

This little problem is solved with what used to be called ‘entertainment’ of the vehicle. Something that can be done in spare time. The first thing that should be done and that many manufacturers recommend is that when the annual or kilometer review is passed, it is to change the filter. In some vehicles it is very easy to find. It is housed behind the engine and glued to the chassis that separates it from the passenger compartment. A simple clip releases it and allows you to replace it with another of the brand. It does not cost a lot of money, for the alternative of washing it is just wasting time, because the problem is not solved.

The second step, if the bad smell is not completely eliminated, consists of cleaning all the air conditioning ducts. Don’t be scared. This can be done by anyone with a little patience and dedication. It consists of using a disinfectant spray that they sell specifically for it.

In this case, what you have to do is, first, clean the air holes as far as you can go with a brush, a specific brush or a small handheld vacuum cleaner. Everyone. Not only what is on the dashboard -up and down-, but also the existing ducts under the dashboard and, in some models, under the rear seats or in the central pillar between the two front seats that usually have air vents for the passengers of behind.

The next step is to spray the ducts with the spray. Thoroughly and start the air conditioning system or cold air conditioning. Activate the air recirculation button inside the vehicle – the one in which the silhouette of a car appears inside a circle – and leave it for a long time so that the disinfectant penetrates the circuit. If there is still an odor, the fumigation with the spray can be repeated until it disappears.