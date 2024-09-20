Political tensions between two powerful former leftist allies are on the rise in Bolivia. Since Tuesday, former president Evo Morales leads a seven-day march from Oruro to La Paz to challenge the president Luis Arce, who has pointed out that it is actually an attempt to coup d’état.

At the center of this dispute is the candidacy for the governor Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) for the elections in August 2025. Both are trying to impose themselves in a formation that has been divided between “evistas” and “arcistas”.

Morales and Arce have been at odds since late 2021 over differences in the management of the State. Then the dispute over the leadership of the MAS ended up accentuating the division and the relationship became irreconcilable.

Now Evo Morales, who governed the country from 2006 to 2019leads the so-called “March to Save Bolivia”, together with numerous miners, peasants, workers and indigenous people who support his political cause.

On Sunday night, Arce gave a televised address in which he criticized Morales and accused him of trying to sabotage his administration and undermine democracy in Bolivia.

“I will not allow you to put the lives of our people at risk and I will act in accordance with what our Constitution mandates. Here I am, Evo, I will not run away. If you want to solve a problem you have with me because I did not accept being your puppet, come here, I will wait for you,” said Arce.

Morales responded to the president. He said that the march “is not to favor one person, as Luis Arce falsely says, it is the response of a people tired of an unconscious government, which has maintained absolute silence in the face of the crisis, corruption and the destruction of the stability we have achieved.”

What is behind this dispute?

Is there an attempted coup?

On Tuesday, at the start of the 189-kilometer march, Morales’ supporters said the measure was to protest against problems such as the shortage of dollars and fuel, and the rise in the price of some basic products.

“For four years we have endured and resisted Luis Arce (…) Now we are in Caracollo to begin the national march to save Bolivia led by our commander Evo,” said peasant leader Ponciano Santos, quoted by the Ef agency.

Santos accused Arce of being a “traitor,” a “dictator,” and also a “puppet of the empire,” and warned him that he would start a national roadblock at the end of the month if they are not called to discuss their demands during the seven days of the march to La Paz.

For the GovernmentIt is clear that Morales’ main objective with the march is to defend and impose his presidential candidacy.with a road blockade that ends in a “coup d’état” against President Arce.

Bolivian journalist Rafael Archondo told El Comercio that it is exaggerated to say that there is an attempted coup. State in Bolivia.

“What we have here is an attempt by Evo Morales to completely and definitively weaken Luis Arce’s tendency within the ruling party. I think that to call this an attempt to overthrow him is very risky. It would not have those characteristics because it is really just a march,” explained Archondo.

“At first there was talk of a road blockade and a hunger strike, but in reality they were only warnings… The march is intended to put Evo Morales in the center of attention and it has to do strictly with the internal division of the MAS. More than saving Bolivia, what is at stake is the acronym of the Movement Towards Socialism, its legal status, the ownership of the party in the hands of Evo Morales or Luis Arce and a fight by Morales to qualify as a candidate,” said Archondo.

The candidacy of Evo Morales

Evo Morales intends to participate in the presidential elections in August 2025 as a MAS candidate. Luis Arce has also stated that he intends to seek re-election with the same party.

The Movement Towards Socialism was founded on July 23, 1997. It has governed Bolivia since January 2006, following Evo Morales’ first electoral victory.

His last electoral victory was in October 2020, with Luis Arce, who was Morales’ Minister of Economy and his ally.

Today, the presidency of the MAS is being disputed by Evo Morales and Grover García, from the “arcist” faction.

It has not been decided who will be the MAS candidate for the 2025 elections.

In addition, there are political sectors in Bolivia that interpret the Constitution as prohibiting Evo Morales from being a candidate again.

Article 168 of the Bolivian Constitution states: “The term of office of the President and the Vice President of the State is five years, and they may be re-elected for one continuous term only.”

Evo’s detractors argue that this article closes the door to any candidacy because he has already been re-elected. While his supporters maintain that it only applies to those who are in power.

“There is a constitutional controversy over whether or not the Constitution allows for discontinuous reelection, which is what is being debated based on Article 168… This confusion is a factor that fuels this conflict,” Archondo said.

How will this controversy be resolved? Archondo noted that in December there will be judicial elections in Bolivia, where the highest courts will be renewed by popular vote.

On December 1, a year late, Bolivians will go to the polls to elect 26 magistrates of the Judicial Branch: those who run the Council of the Judiciary, the Plurinational Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court of Justice and the Agro-Environmental Court.

The candidates are proposed by Parliament, where the MAS has a majority, but does not have the two-thirds that would allow it to impose its representatives, so the lists could now be plural.

“The judges who will be elected on December 1 will end up settling this controversy, because the Constitutional Court may eventually rule or interpret Article 168 of the Constitution in one way or another,” Archondo said.

“There are other instances as well. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal could accept or not the registration of Evo Morales as a candidate, based on the Constitution,” he added.

What could happen with the MAS?

The dispute over the leadership of the MAS is currently being held in court.

“For more than a year, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has permanently rejected the calls for party congresses that have been issued by both Evo Morales’ group and Luis Arce’s group. The TSE has rejected these congresses because they do not have all the requirements, they are always missing something. For example, Arce’s group is always missing the signature of the party leader, who is Evo Morales. But Morales is also missing the signatures of the representatives of the peasant union organizations, which are a kind of two-headed government within the party and are on Arce’s side,” said Archondo.

The journalist said that if a third sanction is given to the MAS for not complying with the requirement of having all the signatures, the TSE can withdraw the acronym from the two opposing groups.

“That is to say, it could happen that the MAS ceases to exist as a legal institution in Bolivia and that, therefore, the two groups must look in the market of acronyms for a vehicle that enables them to participate in elections. It would be the first time since 1997 that the MAS would not be on the electoral ballot,” he noted.

What’s up with the right?

Could the division within the Bolivian left end up supporting a strong right-wing candidate with a chance of winning the 2025 elections?

Archondo said the answer is no. “There are actually about 20 candidates from that segment of the population, which is mostly accepted in urban areas. The right could probably win an election comfortably if it presents itself with a solvent candidate who manages to articulate all the support. But there is a very strong fracture. Generally Santa Cruz prefers to present its own candidate, as happened in the previous election with Luis Fernando Camacho, and the rest of the opposition usually groups around another candidate who comes from the west, what in Peru they would call the mountains,” said Archondo.

“The internal division of the right is deep, and despite the incentive that exists due to the division of the MAS, so far there have been no signs that unity is being sought,” he concluded.

