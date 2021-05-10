At a time when series have fewer and fewer episodes, when they barely exceed two seasons, when consumption is compulsive and it is difficult for the viewer to wait a week to see a new episode, the British go crazy with ‘Line of duty ‘, a fiction that a few days ago brought together almost 13 million viewers in the UK in front of the screen. An atrocity. The BBC broadcast the last episode of the sixth season and the audience did not want to miss the outcome.

The case of this English production is unusual in times of series frenzy and platform rampage. It premiered in 2012 and far from burning every year it achieves more followers. It is broadcast on free-to-air television on a weekly basis and, even so, it manages to keep its audience hooked. It has been on the BBC’s grill for nine years and has a rope for a while, judging by the plots that have still been left open and the intention of its creator, Jed Mercurio, to continue.

It is the jewel in the crown of this author, who has also triumphed with other titles such as ‘Bodyguard’. ‘Line of duty’ focuses on the anti-corruption department of the British police, specifically a unit charged with investigating cases of malpractice among Birmingham officers. In it work three detectives dedicated to unmasking their corrupt colleagues, putting aside their own personal lives to give themselves completely to their work. The plot – at first glance, one more ‘thriller’ – did not presage that it was going to become a cult series. Not even the BBC was clear when it was programmed. In fact, he destined it to a secondary channel and it was not until the fourth season that he moved it to his main channel, given the interest it generated.

The Mercury series is not a typical cop. Or at least it is quite different from what we were used to seeing. It contains much less action sequences than usual in these plots and the main emotion in its chapters is reserved for interrogations. There are entire chapters dedicated to these, written in such a superb way that they hook the viewer as if they were in the middle of a chase. Nor are its protagonists admirable heroes. So much so that it is difficult to empathize with them, for their little exemplary lives and for their stern character. ‘Line of duty’ is not designed to get a fan’s adrenaline pumping through gunfights and martial pirouettes. Its strength is a remarkable script that takes us through nooks and crannies that we did not expect and never in a gratuitous way. Its ultimate goal is to denounce institutionalized corruption.

And, then, why does it like it that way if so many buts accumulate against it? Because it is very well written, very well thought out, and very well interpreted. And because the viewer is not as simple as we think. Or as some platform full of algorithms pretends to have us believe. The viewer has said yes to ‘Line of duty’ precisely because it is different, because it forces them to think, because it is not Manichean and it presents a reality in which victims and executioners are confused and in which stories do not always end well. That has made it different. Fiction strives to denounce the abuses committed by those who must defend the law, how contaminated the system is and the impunity that certain personalities in our society enjoy.

Let no one be misled by the above. A ‘Line of duty’ cannot be accused of being a slow title in which nothing happens. It just has different beats and tools than other productions. But once you get in it is hard to get out, it is designed to hook. Each season you ride a roller coaster in which it is difficult to foresee what will happen, staggered with heart-stopping ‘clifhangers’, devised with the aim of catching more and more of the audience. So normal that this one went en masse a few days ago to contemplate the end, to know the fate of the main characters, as well as the way in which the case of this season was solved.

This pattern is repeated year after year. The series raises a new case in each round, reveals the chiaroscuro of the protagonists and introduces a guest figure who normally acts as a villain, in contrast to the honest protagonists of AC-12 who are going to try to unmask her. It has been that way for six seasons.

In the first, they put Chief Inspector Tony Gates in the spotlight, since, despite having been named Officer of the Year, his way of acting raised doubts around him. Lennie James played this character, the first to ‘suffer’ the pressure of the AC-12, and with whom an investigation that continues to take place in ‘Line of duty’ began. He was followed by other agents played by Keeley Hawes, Thandie Newton and Stephen Graham, who had broken the law to cross to a dark side where it is difficult not to fall judging by what happens in these British police stations.

This year the persecuted has been Kelly Macdonald, who as usual in this actress has been exceptional giving life to a police officer tormented by her family past. Contemplating how their journey ended has been a priority for the English public, who have attended each episode as if it were a special event. There is another key to the enormous follow-up of this series, that each chapter is experienced as an event and to avoid spoilers, the public prefers to follow it live. In this sense, the fact that the seasons are short (this has had seven installments, but the rest six) helps.

‘Line of duty’ can be interpreted as the exception that confirms the rule or as an example that open series are not dead and that if they are presented with sufficiently attractive parameters they can continue to hook the audience. It is also true that the BBC is unique in taking care of its fictions – and does not mistreat them by programming them at late at night or changing them during the day without justification – and that helps a lot to build loyalty.