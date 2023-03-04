The lightning could simply discharge in a straight line. But instead, it always ends up splitting into “branches” and zigzag across the sky.

This question ended up causing a team of scientists in Australia to conduct a study on why lightning zigzags when it occurs.

“We know everything about most things on Earth […]. But there are still great mysteries about the old common rays.” This is a speech by scientist John Lowke of the University of South Australia about his study that investigates the curious pattern of lightning.

Lowke and his colleagues published a study in December 2022 in the Journal of Physics D: Applied Physics where they indicate why lightning zigzags.

According to the study, this format is due to an oxygen channel that irregularly concentrates as the lightning travels to the ground, sometimes over long distances.

This fact was realized after scientists took quick pictures of lightning, where it is possible to see that before they happen, there are charges of ionized air that divide at the bottom of a storm cloud.

This air, which is also called the “leader”, cannot be seen with the naked eye, but it is they who form the zigzag pattern that lightning has.

To do this, they create a region with a high concentration of oxygen molecules with a lower than normal energy state.

Thus, the reason for the lightning to zigzag is explained due to the high electrical discharge in this region seconds before the lightning actually happens to be in this format.

Scientists have seen that the leader can be about 50 meters long. Also, when it appears, it ends up branching out in many directions in a natural way.

To do this, the “leader” discharges electricity in successive steps that take about a millisecond. Until the stage is over, the oxygen molecules divide in different directions, forming a zigzag pattern.

What causes lightning is still a mystery to scientists.

Most people know how lightning happens. The most accepted explanation is that they arise when electrically charged clouds end up generating friction between their masses, thus resulting in lightning in the sky.

However, not all scientists are convinced of this version of the story. Lowke says this fact is not known with certainty, showing that there is still work to be done in the field of lightning.

Mainly because understanding better how lightning works can help us survive storms and even better inform where lightning rods can be installed in high places, such as buildings and radio masts.

But at least we now know why lightning zigzags. Despite this, Lowke claims that “the mysteries have not been recognized and are not known by the general public” when it comes to lightning.