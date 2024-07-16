This morning, Kylian Mbappé was presented as a new Real Madrid player at a mass event at the Santiago Bernabéu. The French star, who joins the ranks of the white club, surprised everyone by showing an excellent command of Spanish during his welcome speech. This detail did not go unnoticed and quickly generated curiosity about the reasons behind his fluency in the language.
Why does Kylian Mbappé also know Spanish?
Mbappé has always had a clear vision about his career and his role as a public figure. In an interview with Thierry Henry for Amazon Prime, he explained that his goal has always been to become a great football player and an international star. “My Spanish is very good because I have always wanted to be a great football player and an important public figure. Now you can’t want to be an international star and only speak French, it doesn’t make any sense. If you come to Spain and know how to speak, everything goes better,” said Mbappé. This proactive mindset led him to learn Spanish, understanding that mastering several languages is crucial to his career in globalized football.
What influences have you had to speak the language so well?
Over the years, Mbappé has been surrounded by influences that have fostered his learning of Spanish. His friendship with Latin music stars, such as J Balvin, has been one of the ways through which he has perfected the language. In addition, sharing a dressing room with Spanish-speaking players such as Fabián Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos and his great friend Achraf Hakimi has played a fundamental role in his linguistic development. These relationships have provided him with numerous opportunities to practice and improve his Spanish, preparing him for his new stage at Real Madrid, where the language will be an essential tool in his day-to-day life.
Mbappé’s fluency in Spanish not only makes it easier for him to adapt to Real Madrid and life in Spain, but also reinforces his image as an international star, able to connect with fans around the world.
