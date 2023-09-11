After confirming the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in Russiathis Monday details began to circulate about the movement to that country by part of the North Korean leaderwho usually uses a green armored train for his international visits.

According to newspapers like The New York Times, Kim prefers this type of transportation according to an old tradition of her family. In fact, a train similar to the one that traveled to Russia in 2019 was spotted by intelligence agencies traveling towards that country.

“It is the special bulletproof train that Kim – and his father and grandfather, who ruled North Korea before him – have used to visit China, Russia or the former Soviet Union. Relatives were said to be unconfident about being able to make a safe long-distance trip using one of the old Soviet-era airliners from their country’s decrepit fleet.”says The Times.

Both leaders are expected to address, according to the media, the supply of weapons to Moscow for the war in Ukraine.



In his first trip abroad since 2019, Kim will make an official visit to Russia “in the coming days” at the invitation of the Russian president, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The meeting between Kim and “Comrade Putin” was also confirmed by the North Korean state agency KCNA. According to official South Korean sources reported to the Yonhap agency, the North Korean leader’s armored train left Pyongyang on Monday, supposedly heading to Russian territory.

The train on which Kim Jong-un’s father and the then North Korean leader, Kim Jong-il, used to travel (photo). Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS

Precisely, Putin traveled this morning to Vladivostok, the capital of the Russian Far East and more than likely the venue for the talks with Kim.

The Russian leader will chair the Eastern Economic Forum this week in that port city, where he will meet with Zhang Guoqing, vice prime minister of China, the main ally of the North Korean regime. The Kremlin suggested that the summit will take place at the end of that forum, that is, starting on Wednesday.

“We have been preparing for Kim Jong-un’s visit for a long time,” a government source from a Russian region in the Far East assured Russian agencies. It is unknown when Kim could arrive in Vladivostok, which is about 700 kilometers from the North Korean capital.

The last time Kim traveled to that same city to meet with Putin, in April 2019, he also traveled on his special armored train, which took around 20 hours to reach the port bathed by the Pacific Ocean.

This is Kim’s first trip abroad since 2019, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led the communist regime to close its borders. at the beginning of 2020 and just this summer the hermetic Asian country has once again allowed, under strict protocols, the entry of people from abroad.

