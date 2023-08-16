Jude Bellingham had a great debut with Real Madrid. He showed to the Athletic Bilbao fans why at the age of 20 he cost more than 100 million euros and he is also part of that generational change in the midfield of the Merengue club.
On his arrival in LaLiga, he scored a goal with a great shot from David Alaba’s left leg to the center, he played well and everything seemed normal, until social networks showed curiosity about a situation.
The English footballer drew attention due to the condition of his socks. Yes, the part of the uniform that is designed to support and cover the lower leg. Well, Jude wears them broken.
Why tear your stockings?
The design of said part of the uniform has the main function of supporting the shin guards. However, with shin guards getting smaller and without any support, the socks had to be modified and made tighter.
This makes the protection of the footballer better, but also, in terms of comfort, it can affect. That is, it fixes the shin guard better, but for 90 minutes or more, it intensely squeezes the calf muscles.
Therefore, Bellingham and other footballers like Bukayo Saka from Arsenal or Kyle Walker from Manchester City make the decision to make certain cuts in their socks. Thus, they cause the intensity with which the fabric squeezes on the calf to be less, or at least that sensation it gives them.
There is no scientific support for this, but since it is football, it is likely that this will help them, at least psychologically speaking.
So yes, Jude rips her own socks out of sheer comfort.
