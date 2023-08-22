He japanese government announced Tuesday that the Discharge into the Pacific of radioactive and treated water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant will begin this Thursday, a decision that has generated protests in Japanese society and in the national fishing industry, as well as in neighboring countries such as China and South Korea.

As announced by the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, after a meeting with the ministries involved in managing the atomic disaster, the Government and the company that owns the plant, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), verified “the safety” of the spill and They decided to start this week with it.

The decision comes after the president’s visit over the weekend to the plant in the northeast of the country to check the state of preparations and after the support of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the plan.

The start of the discharge will take place this Thursday, the 24th, as planned “if there are no weather or maritime conditions” prevent it, Kishida said in remarks to reporters.

Fukushima water is made up of water contaminated during the cooling process from damaged reactors. and the melted fuel as a result of the nuclear accident triggered by the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011, as well as rainwater leaks in the facilities during these more than ten years.

Contaminated water storage tanks at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The Fukushima plant generates an average of more than 100,000 liters of contaminated water per day. The water has been being stored in tanks after undergoing extensive processing to remove most radioactive elements.but the bins and physical storage space at the facility is reaching its limit.

Since 2011, the operator has accumulated more than 1.3 million tons (the equivalent of the capacity of almost 540 Olympic-sized swimming pools) of water in giant cisterns.

After years of reflection, Japan opted in 2021 to discharge the water into the sea through an underwater conduit specially built for the operation. The procedure, in which a maximum of 500,000 liters per day will be released into the sea, will be supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and will last until 2050.

The Japanese government and the operator of the TEPCO plant assure, with the support of the UN nuclear agency, that the water does not imply health or environmental risks after treatment that removes most of the radioactive substance.

The liquid processed and diluted in seawater before being discharged into the sea contains low amounts of tritium, a radioactive isotope, as well as other residues of radioactive materials in concentrations considered safe within international safety limits for the nuclear industry, according to the IAEA. .

Why fishing boats and neighboring countries reject it?

Despite this argument, the country’s fishing community, and especially the local fishermen of Fukushima, have been showing their rejection of the initiative, for the new blow that the spill will mean for the reputation of the catches in the area, already weighed down by the consequences of the nuclear crisis.

“There is no change in our position against the measure, because as we have been insisting, it is a discharge into the sea that does not have the understanding of the fishermen or the Japanese people,” the national federation of fishermen of Japan said in a statement on Tuesday. Japan.

“The only wish of the fishermen is to be able to return to fishing safely as before the accident,” the federation said.

The fishermen say the plan will affect the reputation of their products and hurt their sales.

This same Tuesday, several hundred people gathered in front of the Japanese Parliament to protest against the spill, which is expected to last several decades, in parallel to the long and complex process of dismantling the plant.

The environmental and anti-nuclear organization Greenpeace also criticized on Tuesday Tokyo’s decision to proceed with the spill from this Thursday, and noted that the measure “ignores scientific evidence,” in a statement.

“It violates the human rights of communities in Japan and the Pacific region and fails to comply with international maritime law. More importantly, it ignores the concerns of its people, including fishermen,” according to the NGO.

Does not comply with international maritime law

The Government of South Korea, for its part, pointed out again this Tuesday that it does not see scientific or technical problems in the Japanese plan to get rid of water, in contrast to the rejection of this measure that continues to be maintained by the country’s main opposition party, and that South Korean environmental organizations have also expressed.

Beijing, likewise, again demanded this Tuesday that Tokyo stop the spill and noted that it will continue to take measures “to safeguard the food safety and health of Chinese citizens,” through its Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

The Asian giant has already banned the import of food products from ten Japanese prefectures and imposed radiation controls on those from the rest of the archipelago.

The decision has also drawn criticism in China and some quarters in South Korea.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, a major market for Japan’s maritime exports, will also impose restrictions, announced John Lee, the local chief executive.

Both the Japanese government and the operator have been trying for months to convince the skeptics. To do this, they have organized visits to the Fukushima plant, technical information sessions or live broadcasts on YouTube of an experiment in which fish swim in basins of treated and diluted water.

Tokyo is also fighting against online misinformation being posted around the project.

*With AFP and EFE