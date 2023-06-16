Italy is a parliamentary republic with representative and multiparty democracywhose political system is defined in its supreme law of 1948. Thus, it has both a president and a prime minister.

The country is represented by a prime minister or minister, who heads the government headquarters; and a president or president of the republic, also called head of statewho has the power to proclaim and dissolve the Cortes, as well as to appoint the head of government after his democratic election at the polls.

According to the Italian Constitution, the election of the president is carried out through the issuance of the secret vote of the 630 deputies, 315 senators and 58 regional representatives.

In said vote two-thirds in favor of a candidate is required for election; however, if after three rounds a president has not been elected, it will suffice to reach an absolute majority.

How does the Italian electoral law work?

The web portal ‘Superprof’ indicates that, Italy’s current electoral law is called ‘Rosatellum’was created in 2017 and has only been used in one of the multiple elections that it has held in the country, such as in 2018.

According to some media specialized in politics, It is a system that favors pactswhich benefit the parties that do not present themselves alone and which encourages the appearance of new formations.

In addition, it should be taken into account that Italian electoral law is a ‘mixed system’that is, which means that it combines characteristics of proportional systems and majority systems in different aspects of parliamentary election.

The role of the President of Italy is primarily ceremonial and representative.

President of Italy: functions

The newspaper ‘Clarín’ indicates that, the presidency of the republic is elected for a period of seven years in parliament, unless the government falls and early elections are called; in fact, the current president, Sergio Mattarella, was elected in 2015 and again in 2022.

Between the main functions of the president are the following:

1. Guarantee compliance with the Constitution and democratic principles.

2. Appoint the prime minister and sometimes the government.

3. Sign laws for their promulgation.

4. Represent Italy nationally and internationally.

5. Award appointments and decorations.

6. Power to dissolve Parliament and call elections.

7. Act as a mediator in situations of political crisis.

The Prime Minister, also known as the President of the Council of Ministers, is the head of government of Italy.

Prime Minister of Italy: functions

The prime minister is appointed by the president and is generally the leader of the political party or coalition that has the most seats in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the lower house of the Italian Parliament.

The aforementioned medium indicates that, the prime minister’s term depends on the confidence of parliament, and the duration of his term is indefinitethat is to say, there is no minimum or maximum number of years of permanence in the position.

However, parliament can present a motion of no confidence that at least one tenth of the members of the chamber in which it is presented must sign. If the motion passes, the government or minister against whom the motion has been moved has to resign.

The approval of said motion of censure also entails the dissolution of parliament and the calling of new elections.

Giorgia Melonian Italian journalist and politician, is the current president of the Council of Ministers of Italy since October 2022being the first woman to hold this position.

Between the main functions of the prime minister are the following:

1. Head the government of Italy and be responsible for the administration of the country.

2. Form the government and appoint ministers.

3. Establish and carry out the domestic and foreign policy of the country.

4. Maintain relations with Parliament and promote the approval of laws and policies.

5. Supervise economic and financial management.

6. Represent Italy nationally and internationally.

7. Make political and administrative decisions.

