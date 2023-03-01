Mexico.- Through social networks, the video of a young man who was assaulted by puppies to take away the tortillas.

“Why is it taking so long if I just send him to the tortilla shop?”says the video where he appears being attacked by puppies.

The young man shared the video and reveals that was assaulted by “loins” hungry people who wanted to take away the tortillas he was carrying in his hand.

The young man does the impossible to defend the tortillas he was carrying. Social media users commented on the video and They told him that he should give them at least one tortilla so they don’t attack you.



Young man is assaulted by dogs in the store to take away his tortillas

