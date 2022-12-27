Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘This is indeed intended to save fuel and also to emit less harmful exhaust gas. It is the downside of the development of more economical and cleaner combustion engines. The modern diesel engine is a so-called high-efficiency engine. One of the characteristics of this is much less heat emission to, among other things, the cylinder head and cylinder wall.’
‘You could consider purchasing a parking heater. That is a kind of central heating boiler that can heat the car interior using fuel from the tank, even before the car is started.’
