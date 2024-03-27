The tasks of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (Unrwa) in the Gaza Strip continues to be a focus of controversy with Israel. This Monday, in fact, the government of that country announced that it will stop working with Unrwa and accused the entity of “perpetuate the conflict” for his alleged links to the Islamist group Hamas. By the way, heIsraeli intelligence published a new report providing details on these allegations.

Israel, in fact, said last January that 12 workers -of the 30,000 who are part of Unrwa- would have participated in the attacks on October 7, when Hamas militiamen took the lives of some 1,200 people when they attacked the civilian population in Israeli territory.

The key points of this news

Israel said it will stop working with the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), an entity that delivers humanitarian aid in Gaza. In an intelligence report, Israel accuses UNRWA officials of being part of the Islamist group Hamas and preparing attacks against the country. UNRWA says evidence provided by Israel is “insufficient” about links to Hamas. The UN is preparing an independent investigation into UNRWA that will be published on April 20. Preliminarily, the UN endorsed the agency's humanitarian “impartiality” for refugees. The international community is calling on Israel not to prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians face an imminent risk of famine. See also The military spoke about the advantages of new shells for anti-aircraft artillery

“Unrwa is part of the problem and now we will stop working with them,” an Israeli government spokesman said in a daily press conference. David Mencer. “We are actively eliminating the use of UNRWA because they perpetuate the conflict instead of trying to alleviate it,” Mencer added.

UNRWA is part of the problem and now we will stop working with them

However, For Unrwa the evidence provided is insufficient and the entity accuses Israel of preventing the entry of humanitarian aid for Gazans who face an imminent risk of famine.

For now, A UN report is still expected on April 20 to clarify the role that UNRWA played in the October 7 attack that provoked the Israeli military operation on Gaza that to date has left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead.

Palestinians transport the body of a relative killed in an Israeli bombing from the morgue of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City Photo:AFP Share

What does Israel's new intelligence report say about UNRWA?

The document issued by Israeli intelligence on which it bases its complaints about the refugee agency has five key points.

In these they point out that Hamas is part of “from the civil government of Unrwa”to influence the “agency activities” and of “dominate the educational system in Gaza schools”. Furthermore, he also accuses Unrwa workers of “engage in terrorist activities against Israel” and accuses the agency of allowing the Islamist movement to use its facilities as “operations and logistics centers”.

The report also identifies at least thirteen people linked to Unrwa and who, according to Israel, would also have dual functions in the Islamist movement, and who would allegedly be linked to the attacks of October 7.

He even says that these officials would be providing educational material to Gazan children in reference to Hamas and against the Jewish state.

Israeli intelligence report showing how Hamas uses UNRWA facilities for its operations. Photo:Courtesy Share

What does the international community and UNRWA say?

The Commissioner General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said that the evidence that Israel has provided is insufficient. But given the need to “urgent action” They fired the dozen officials who were linked to the attack.

As soon as Israel made such accusations in January, 18 countries announced they were withdrawing their funds, including its largest donors –United States, Germany, Japan or France-, which has meant a budget cut of 450 million dollars in the midst of the emergency response in the Gaza Strip.

The decision not to allow UNRWA convoys to northern Gaza where we have a dramatic famine situation is totally unacceptable.

Countries like Canada, Sweden, Australia and the European Union itself have announced in recent weeks their intention to resume funding to UNRWA. given the inconsistency of the evidence presented by Israel regarding links with Hamas.

At the same time, the UN has been carrying out an independent investigation into the alleged links between Hamas and Unrwa. The investigation, led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, presented its preliminary conclusions, which endorse the neutrality of the agency's humanitarian activity, although she detected “critical areas.”

Not many details were known about these “critical areas” and Colonna announced that the full report will be known on next April 20.

The UN has defended UNRWA's role as “spine” of the humanitarian response in Gaza and in the protection of Palestinian refugees, within the West Bank and Gaza or in neighboring countries where there are millions of them, such as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The commissioner recalled that UNRWA, which provides services to almost 6 millions of Palestinians in different countries and is the main humanitarian actor in the Gaza Strip, it is in the midst of war “the main support” for more than 2 million internally displaced people in the enclave and the only one that can provide “vital assistance” in the north.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. Photo:EFE Share

Pressure continues for Israel to act

Against this backdrop of disputes, the humanitarian situation is pressing for Palestinians living in Gaza. The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, described as “unacceptable” that Israel is not allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid through UNRWA.

“The decision not to allow UNRWA convoys to northern Gaza where we have a dramatic famine situation is totally unacceptable,” the UN chief said at a press conference in Amman alongside Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

This new obstacle by Israel to the UN comes at a time when international pressure is growing for the Jewish State to allow more humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, where half of the population is at imminent risk of famine, according to a recent United Nations report.

🙏members of the Swiss Foreign Affairs Committee of the national council for inviting me to discuss in depth the acute & complex humanitarian crisis in Gaza & beyond. I hope 🇨🇭 will continue its strategic partnership with #UNRWA & pursue its humanitarian tradition to support… https://t.co/czz7C4wbQK — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) March 26, 2024

Over the past two days, fighting in Gaza has continued unabated, despite the UN Security Council passing a resolution on Monday calling for an “immediate ceasefire” and the release of some 130 Israeli hostages held in Gaza. , including 34 who are presumed dead.

The need for assistance in Gaza is pressing, but Hamas called on donor countries to stop airdropping aid after twelve people drowned trying to reach food off the Mediterranean coast of Gaza.

The Palestinian Islamist movement and the Swiss Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor indicated that another six people died in stampedes while trying to reach parachute-dropped aid.

“There are people dying to get a can of tuna”Mohamad al-Sabaawi, a Gaza resident, told AFP with a can in his hand after a tumult over an aid package.