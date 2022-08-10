Warning: this article contains images that may be disturbing.

Human rights groups say Iran is experiencing a wave of executions. In the last week of July alone, 32 people were executed, including three women who were hanged for murdering their husbands.

“There is no prison sentence for murder [en Irán]. Either you forgive or you executesays Roya Boroumand, executive director of the US-based Iranian human rights organization Abdorrahman Boroumand Center.

While other countries execute more people than Iran, no other country executes more women, according to annual figures from International Amnesty.

Why is Iran executing more women?

Death penalty

In addition to the three women executed in late July, another six died in the first six months of the year, according to the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center.

It is true that the vast majority of executions in the country are of men, but these 9 women add up to a growing total.

“Between 2000 and 2022, we have recorded the executions of at least 233 women,” Boroumand told the BBC.

“106 women were executed for murder and 96 for alleged drug offenses,” he added.

A smaller number are believed to have been sentenced to death for having sexual relations outside of marriage.

Boroumand said that only about 15% of these cases were officially announced. Others are known of political prisoners or officials who leak without the approval of the authorities.

The high number of executions is due in part to the lack of flexibilityBoroumand assured. Under the country’s legal system, the state cannot commute a death sentence to murder. The decision to forgive rests with the victim’s family.

Without help

Iranian activist Atena Daemi tried to get a pardon for Sanubar Jalali, a 40-year-old Afghan woman who was finally executed last week for killing her husband.

Daemi waited negotiate forgiveness with the family of Jalali’s husband.

“We tried to find the victim’s family to plead with them, but the prison authorities were unhelpful. They gave us the phone number of his state-appointed lawyer, but he ignored our requests,” Daemi told the BBC.

“The prison authorities sometimes help the family accept money and forgive, but not always.”

However, Boroumand can count some successes: working with other activists, he said having saved two people from execution and another eight of the amputation of a part of the body.

Of the other two women who were hanged on the same day as Jalali, one was a girl married at the age of 15. The other had been arrested for killing her husband more than five years ago.

weak defense

Daemi has spent seven years in prison for his activism. She said women’s prisons lack basic facilities and inmates are sometimes beaten.

Court proceedings often lean against womensince only men can be judges and most lawyers are also men, he noted.

The Iranian courts must provide a defense lawyer, but Daemi assured that do not provide enough legal support since “many of these assigned lawyers are former judges or prosecutors.”

“Try the innocence It’s not easy in murder cases. In those cases, the words of the victim’s relatives carry more weight than those of the accused,” Daemi said.

sexist system

Iranian journalist Asieh Amini, who now lives in Norway, has closely followed cases where women are sentenced to death. She believes that the root of the problem is her own legal system.

“According to the law, the father and the paternal grandfather are the head of the family and can decide the fate of the daughtersincluding marriage,” Amini told the BBC.

This means that girls who are forced to marry can face serious problems, including domestic violenceand it will be nearly impossible for them to get a divorce in Iranian courts, he adds.

Women on death row often lose even the support of their parents, who may wish to defend what they see as the “family honor“.

“In this condition, some women remain victims from violence forever,” says Amini.

Others consider kill their husbands.

“Some of these women confessed that they committed the murder themselves or someone helped them. Almost all emphasized that if there had been a way to support them against the violence they were enduring, they would not have committed the crime,” he said.

executions of minors

Amini cited as an example of how the courts treat some women the case of a 16-year-old girl, Atefeh Sahaleh, who was sexually abused by several men.

Instead of seeking justice for the teenager, judges ruled in 2004 that she had had sexual intercourse. out of wedlock.

“She was sentenced to death for confessing to having sex with men, when in fact she was raped,” Amini explained.

He said that under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, if a single person confesses to having sex outside of marriage, they will be sentenced to 100 lashes. And if this act is repeated three times, they can be sentenced to death.

“But in the case of Atefeh, this was not even applied. inhuman lawbecause I found out that she was given 100 lashes only twice before the judge ruled that she had to be executed,” Amini said.

“For the fourth time, this same judge, whose name was Haji Rezaei, put the rope around Atefeh’s neck“.

The enthusiasm for retribution does not end there. Anti-death penalty activist Narges Mohammadi posted a video in which she describes an execution in which the son of a woman convicted of murdering her husband kicked the stool out from under his mother’s feet on the gallows

Mohammadi believes that the family of the murdered husband put a lot of pressure on the son and his relatives to restore “family honour”.

intimidation tool

Amini laments that discrimination in the law, the courts and traditions “play a role in bringing these women to a dead endturning them into criminals or victims.” However, she is not sure what to make of this series of executions.

“I never really understood during the years that I followed these cases from prison to prison, how the government of Iran benefits from a such brutal punishment“, said.

However, Boroumand has a theory.

Iran’s prisons are now overcrowded with political prisoners and drug users, and to relieve pressure on prisons, he believes that officials are forcing relatives of those killed to speed up their decision: mercy or death.

Boroumand fears this will lead to many more being sent to the gallows.

She also suspects that the authorities have an ulterior motive for the extreme punishment.

“Recently a man had his hand amputated in Tehran. They are bringing in prisoners from other cities to perform the amputations,” he said.

“They are not announcing it, but they are doing it in such a way that information about the punishment will leak into the wider society and will create fear among activists.

The Iranian government does not respond to BBC requests for comment, but the judiciary has previously said the executions are legal and do not violate international obligations (treaties signed by Iran). The Iranian government has repeatedly denied reports of torture and forced confessions.

