The most important thing to understand why this happens is to be clear about what a dissolution is. A solution is any homogeneous mixture of at least two components. The homogeneous thing is important, it is like when we add sugar to the water, if there are particles in suspension it would not be a solution. And in a solution we will always have the solvent, which is the medium in which the dispersion or solubilization is carried out, and the solute, which is what we want to dissolve. In the case of your question, the solvent would be milk and the solute would be soluble coffee.

The ability of a solvent to admit solute is what we call solubility of a compound. There are different parameters that affect solubility, that is, the amount of solute that can be dissolved in the solvent. The first is the type of solute, it is not the same to dissolve soluble coffee than pure cocoa, for example. The properties of the compound that functions as a solute affect its solubility. But there are other parameters that also affect it, such as temperature or pressure.

We know from experience that it is much easier to dissolve coffee in hot milk than in cold milk. And this is so because to carry out the dispersion or solubilization we need to favor the breaking of the bonds (the connections between the molecules) of the milk so that its interaction with the coffee molecules is easier. The higher the temperature this is easier to achieve.

We can also facilitate dissolution by supplying the solvent with the necessary energy to break and establish new bonds, as high temperature does. And we do that through the movement of the spoon. When we move the solvent we are giving it a contribution of energy that favors the dispersion of the solute in the solvent.

Your perception that soluble coffee dissolves better in less milk is correct. And it is precisely because milk has a great capacity to include solute. That is, coffee has a very high solubility in milk. When we have a small amount of milk and we add the coffee, the movement we make with the spoon is important. It is easier for us to carry out this movement if we have a small amount of milk than if we have a full glass, thus we get the molecules to move faster and more homogeneously. And in this case it is not a limitation that the amount of milk is small because we would still be below the solubility of the solute, of coffee.

The pressure does not affect the example that you give us in your question because we are talking about dissolving soluble coffee in milk at home, that is, at atmospheric pressure. For it to have a notable effect on solubility, higher pressures must be exerted. But the effect of pressure on solubility can be seen at home in a bottle of carbonated soda. The gas is dissolved to a large extent because it has pressure, when we remove that pressure by opening the bottle, the gas escapes. If we leave a bottle open, we say that it has lost the gas, and that has been because it has lost the pressure it needed for the gas to continue dissolved in the liquid.

Noelia Caballero Homemade She is a PhD in Chemistry, a researcher in the Department of Analytical Chemistry at the University of Córdoba.

Question sent by María Vei Pe.

Coordination and writing:Victoria Bull.

we answeris a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by theDr. Antoni Esteve Foundationand the programL'Oréal-Unesco 'For Women in Science', which answers readers' questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members ofAMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions.

