To explain what the application of heat to food does, what we normally call “cooking,” I must first say how foods are composed.

The food we eat contains macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are those that provide our body with most of the energy it needs to function, and the main ones are proteins, carbohydrates and fats. As for micronutrients, they are mainly vitamins and minerals that our body also needs.

Now, to answer the question, it must be said that heat cooks food because high temperatures cause physical and chemical changes in macronutrients. These changes make the food easier to chew and easier to digest. Also, from an organoleptic point of view, that is, what our senses perceive, by applying heat to a food, when we cook it, we make it more attractive because it acquires a better smell, better color and better flavor. Finally, heat makes food safer because it reduces the load of microorganisms that it contains when it is raw.

More information

When heat is applied to a food, its proteins are denatured, which causes changes in the original structure of these proteins. Denaturation causes proteins to change in appearance, consistency and volume. Think of meat or fish, which are proteins (muscle), when we subject them to heat. Depending on the temperature and the time applied, we get a harder product or the opposite, a product that practically falls apart, and this happens because the proteins that form it have been denatured.

When heat is applied, fats are oxidized and melted. This makes the food taste and smell better and makes it easier to chew.

As for carbohydrates, what happens with heat is that it breaks them down and, therefore, softens them. For example, fibres, which are complex chain carbohydrates, are broken down when heat is applied to them. This makes them easier to chew, swallow and digest. Think about when we cook pasta, what we want is for it to soften due to the action of heat. And this happens because the carbohydrate chains have been broken. Fibres, such as artichokes or asparagus, are foods that we cannot consume raw, but with heat we manage to make their fibres soft and chewable.

All of this that I have explained to you so far is the effect that heat has on food, which is what we call cooking. But there is something else: when applying heat to a food, in addition to cooking it, its content of vitamins, minerals and other compounds that are sensitive to this treatment can be affected. But, in general, the application of heat and cooking of food is a safe technique that offers great advantages.

Rocio Alonso She holds a PhD in Food Technology and is a nutritionist.

Question sent via email by Luka Perez Lazkoz (11 years old).

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro.

We respond is a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by the L’Oréal-Unesco programme’For Women in Science‘ and for Bristol Myers Squibbwhich answers readers’ questions about science and technology. These questions are answered by female scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists). Send your questions to [email protected] or by X #weanswer.

The advice in this article is general in nature and is not a substitute for medical advice. If you have any questions about your specific problem, please contact your health care professional.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, X and Instagram.