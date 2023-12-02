‘Dragon Ball’ is a famous anime that has captivated both young people and adults, especially with the last episodes of the Tournament of Power, broadcast a few years ago. The anime introduces us to Goku, a saiyan who arrives on Earth when he was a baby and sets himself the goal of defending this planet at all costs from villains who seek to conquer or destroy it. Many of us remember him for his incredible combat skills and fighting techniques. However, one trait that always stood out to him was his voracious appetite: he could devour banquets that would be lethal to any mortal.

That mystery has always intrigued his followers. Along these lines, theories arose about the Saiyan metabolism, supposedly different from that of humans, or the need to recover energy after exhausting battles with enemies, such as Cell or Frieza. However, none of these hypotheses is the real reason behind Goku’s appetite. Its creator, Akira Toriyama, was inspired by a famous character from world cinema, about which we will tell you more below.

Why does Goku eat so much?

Akira Toriyamathe creator of Dragon Ball, was a fervent fan of Jackie Chan and his movies. In fact, one of the most iconic films of this famous actor, ‘The Drunken Master’ (1978), was the source of inspiration for Goku’s personality. In these images, we see Chan behave in a comical manner, but he also shows a voracious appetite, an innate characteristic of the famous ‘Kakarot’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hsufl9UHp04

Why did Goku use a sacred staff and a flying cloud?

Goku’s sacred staff and flying cloud were fundamental in his preparation as a warrior. Why did he use them? These elements were another source of inspiration for Toriyama, who was based on the Chinese novel ‘Journey to the West’. In that literary work, Wukong appears, a monkey man who uses a magic staff and moves on a flying cloud. Additionally, he has a partner who uses a dragon as transportation. The influence of this literary work was key in the creation of the character we know today as Goku throughout the world.

The ape-man ‘Wukong’ from the work ‘Journey to the West’ was Akira Toriyama’s inspiration to create Goku. Photo: Sopitas

