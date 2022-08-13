Gianella Neyra and Cristian Rivero They are one of the most stable couples in the national entertainment sector. However, the actress recently revealed that her plans are not to marry the television presenter.

Find out here the reasons that led the artist to make this decision, despite the fact that she has already been engaged for 8 years with the father of her second child.

How did Gianella and Cristian meet?

The renowned actors Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra have built a solid family for almost 10 years. In 2015 they became the parents of a boy they named Gaetano.

Although Rivero already knew Neyra from the soap operas in which she acted, it was only in 2011 that both had the opportunity to star together in the soap opera “Lalola”. At that time, the actress was separating from the Argentine actor Segundo Cernadas, with whom she had her first child.

“She became an actress and everyone looked up to her and so did I. I went with my neighborhood friends to see where she filmed the soap operas to see the actors come and go. She doesn’t remember when I asked her for an autograph. Time passed and coincidences of life we ​​work together “ Rivero expressed in 2021.

Gianella and Cristian Rivero got engaged 8 years ago

In 2017, Cristian Rivero starred in an interview with the Colombian singer Carlos Vives in which he revealed that three years ago he decided to take another step in his relationship with Gianella Neyra and they got engaged.

“I asked my wife (Neyra) for her hand with one of your songs (‘I was born again’). I asked her do you want to marry me?’ and I am afraid, but He said yes ”, Rivero confessed to the Colombian.

On that occasion, the figure of Latina maintained that they hoped that their first son Gaetano would grow up and be able to enjoy the wedding just like them.

Gianella Neyra and Cristian Rivero have no marriage plans in sight. Photo: Instagram.

Why does Gianella not want to marry Cristian Rivero?

In the present, Gianella Neyra ruled out the possibility of marrying, either by religious or civil means with Christian Rivero. This is because they both want to stay focused on their television career.

“For now we don’t have any plans, we are focused on our job as always. At home we are very happy and calm, that’s how we are fine, ”Neyra said in an interview with La República. However, she made it clear that as soon as they decide to take the next step in their relationship, they will tell the public. “When it happens, if it happens, I will tell you about it.”

It should be noted that Neyra is currently in charge of the program “Arriba mi gente” and the play “Madres: el musical”, while Rivero leads the contest “La voz Perú”.