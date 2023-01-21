And this pressure has increased in recent days, as Washington and its Western allies pressed Berlin to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least to allow other countries that possess them to do this task.

According to the American “CNN” news network, there are about 2,000 tanks of this type in 13 countries in Europe, and these military vehicles are increasingly seen as vital to the war effort in the Ukraine war.

These countries must obtain Berlin’s approval in order to re-export these tanks again to Kyiv, but Berlin has resisted such calls so far.

The position of Germany and the United States:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insists that such a move needs full coordination among the members of the Western alliance, while German officials said that there would be no decision in this regard unless the United States agreed to send some of its tanks to Kyiv.

But Washington refuses to implement this request, and an official at the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) revealed the “most prominent reason” behind Washington’s refusal to send “Abrams” tanks to Ukraine.

The official told “Sky News Arabia” on Thursday that “there are many reasons behind the US administration’s refusal to send tanks,” foremost of which is “the costly maintenance associated with their operation, which requires a lot of money.”

The official added, “We do not see a clear reason for Germany’s refusal to provide Kyiv with (Leopard) tanks with a diesel engine, like the rest of the armored vehicles, and it is not correct to link their delivery to the entry of American (Abrams) tanks into the battlefield.”

allies

On Friday, the meeting of Western allies supporting Ukraine at the US base of Ramstein in Germany ended without reaching an agreement on sending tanks to Ukraine.

And the new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, said that his government had not yet taken a decision in this regard.

He added that there are valid reasons for handing over the tanks and others for not handing them over, pointing out the importance of carefully studying the pros and cons.

A senior NATO diplomat told CNN that it was like acid eroding layer by layer.

He added that the German hesitation may affect the rest of the Europeans and push them more towards the United States.

Internal reasons?

The German hesitation is due to internal reasons. Last December, Germany admitted that it would not be able to meet the goals set by Chancellor Schultz to achieve the requirements of military spending in “NATO” during 2022, and stated that the matter is likely to be repeated in 2023.

According to the American research institute, the Rand Corporation, the German army’s combat readiness is less than that of some European powers, and as a matter of fact it will take a month to fully mobilize an armored brigade.

Military experts say Germany will find it difficult to move militarily long distances or too quickly in its efforts to bolster its army.

They point out that German defense ambitions could be faltered due to political will, as modern Germany was built on the idea that it is a peace-loving country, so it seems difficult for German leaders to push their country forward towards a leadership position in Europe militarily, despite the change in the general mood in the country.