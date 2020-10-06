Bacterial vaginosis2 Frequent urination is the earliest and common symptom of pregnancy. The problem starts in the first few weeks of the first trimester of pregnancy, and most women have trouble with the last weeks of pregnancy.

What is the reason for frequent urination Often pregnant women have difficulty in passing urine due to pregnancy hormones. During this time the blood flow throughout the body is more and more rapid. Hormonal changes make the blood circulate rapidly in the kidneys, which fills the bladder quickly and the pregnant woman gets frequent urination. During the nine months of pregnancy, there is fifty percent more blood circulation than before, which also increases the blood volume. This means that the kidney has to process more fluids which are going directly into the bladder. At the same time, increasing the uterus in pregnancy puts pressure on the bladder, which weakens the ability to stop urination.

What to do when you have frequent urination It is not that every pregnant woman gets urine in the same time gap. This means that every pregnant woman does not necessarily have to urinate every half or an hour. Some people may urinate in half an hour gap. Some women complain of frequent urination for the entire nine months, while others do not have this problem. At the same time, this problem can be reduced in the second trimester of pregnancy and in the third trimester of pregnancy due to enlargement of the uterus, the problem may increase greatly. Urinary tract infections are common in pregnancy, and because of this, pregnant women may have difficulty urinating frequently.

When does the problem end Frequent urination is a common symptom in pregnancy. Even after delivery some women have this problem. This discomfort does not subside for the first few days after delivery. Women get relief from this problem only after the release of excess fluid stored in the body after delivery.

Treatment for frequent urination It is a common symptom of pregnancy that does not require any treatment but if some symptoms are seen with this problem then it is necessary to get treatment. The doctor may prescribe an antibiotic if an infection occurs. Do not drink caffeinated drinks to prevent frequent urination. Pelvic exercises must be done to strengthen the bladder muscles.

