Without a doubt, Ferrari still has the most desirable seats in F1, despite its current performance. There will forever be a magic around the red colored racing cars. That red color has changed over the years, but why does Ferrari no longer drive in the original red color in F1? And when was this change initiated?

In the 1920s, after World War I, car manufacturers began to race against each other en masse. Each brand wore the color of its country. France chose the blue Blue de FranceGreat Britain the famous British Racing Green and Italy called a red color Ross Corsa, or race red. The first Ferraris to start an official F1 race were given a burgundy tint. That color later returned during the 2020 Tuscany GP, Ferrari’s thousandth F1 race.

The red color of Ferrari changes

It stayed that way until 1995. Then Marlboro came sailing around the corner with a decent bag of money. That was the opposite Ross Corsa a little bit would change. The new red got the name Rosso Scuderia and is a bit more orange than the previous color. The main reason for the color change was the fact that this color appeared stronger on the television.

Over the past few years, Ferrari’s red color has changed frequently. One time it had a metallic layer, the other time matte. The team from Maranello also came up with a special outfit a number of times. The first race after the September 9, 2001 attacks, Ferrari ran without sponsors and with a black nose. In 2022, the F1-75 became even more beautiful with some yellow accents.

Exceptions where Ferrari F1 cars did not wear red

Occasionally a Ferrari wore a different color during an F1 race. For example, the Belgian drivers Andre Pilette, Charles de Tornaco and Olivier Gendebien drove a yellow Ferrari in the fifties and sixties. They then rented a Ferrari from the team and painted it the Belgian racing color. Gendebien was in the lead for a while during the 1961 Belgian GP before being overtaken by the other Ferraris.

There was also once a white Ferrari with blue stripes at the start. In 1964, Ferrari had a fight with the FIA ​​when the brand wanted to build a homologation of the 250 LM. The FIA ​​did not believe that Ferrari could produce 100 units and rejected the homologation. Enzo Ferrari was furious and vowed never to run the Italian red again. Fortunately, he reversed that decision and Ferrari is still running in the red.