Why does everyone want to go to Bali? Discover four alternatives

For years Bali It is the favorite destination among travelers around the world as a holiday. The main attraction is its exotic beaches but the truth is that, if that is why, many other destinations could be in their position. So why does that interest arise?

This little Indonesian paradise not only attracts tourists in search of white sand beaches, but has also gained fame as a shelter, an ideal place for those who seek to escape from the city and a forced visit for lovers of the adventure.

A Study conducted by Booking in 2023 He revealed that 70% of tourists who choose Bali do so for their balance between Nature, culture and well -being. That is, one of the main reasons that position Bali at the top of summer destinations lists is the connection it offers between lush nature, ancient culture and a well -structured tourist offer. As the cause of this combination: the white sand beaches, the majestic temples or the characteristic rice riceness.

In addition, the rise of meditation tourism with its multiple yoga retreats has reinforced its attraction for those who are looking for disconnection. Currently, the Slow-Travel, that bets on a relaxed type of trip in which there is no hurry and only supposes an enriching experience includes destinations like this among the most quoted.

However, there are other places that may pass more unnoticed and are better option for Avoid some complications that this Indonesian country already presents, such as the massification of some emblematic spaces or environmental problems. Therefore, more and more tourists opt for similar experiences in countries such as Sri Lanka or Thailand.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is an emerging discovery for those looking for a combination of nature, culture and spirituality. With dream beaches, such as those of Mirissa and Unawatunathis island country also offers a rich history with Buddhist temples and colonial temples.

In addition, it is an ideal place for ecotourismwith national parks such as Yala, where to find leopards, elephants or lazy bears. And in addition, Sri Lanka also has well -being centers and yoga withdrawals, especially in places like Arugam Bay and she, who offer an experience similar to Bali’s, but in a less busy environment.

Koh Samui, Thailand





Known for its impressive beaches, such as Chaweng and LamaiKoh Samui is an excellent alternative to Bali for those looking for a mixture of relaxation, nature and spirituality. The island is also famous for its yoga and well -being withdrawals, such as Vikasa Yoga Retreat, who attract travelers who want to reconnect with their “I.” It presents numerous natural attractions such as the Na Muang waterfalls and the temple of the great Buddha. Being less saturated than Bali, Koh Samui offers a quieter and more personalized experience.

Luang Prabang, Laos





Bali’s rival place for those who travel in search of spirituality. Luang Prabang is a Buddhist enclave, World Heritage for UNESCO whose golden temples stand out for their daily monks procession. For example Wat Xieg Thong. In addition, Luang Prabang offers access to waterfalls like Kuang Si and quiet paths that cross mountain landscapes. Unlike Bali, Luang Prabang has a quieter atmosphere, without the great tourist masses getting a more intimate visit.

Holbox Island, Mexico





Holbox is a small island in front of the Yucatan Peninsula, a true paradise for coastal lovers. Its white sand beaches and turquoise waters have to envy those of Bali, but what really distinguishes it is its relaxed atmosphere, almost without cars and with sandy streets. The island is famous for its Marine fauna and has a bohemian atmosphere with a society committed to sustainability.

Azores, Portugal





This archipelago of volcanic origin in the Atlantic is perfect for lovers of nature and ecotourism. Azores are ideal for travelers who enjoy outdoor adventure activities such as hiking or diving. Its landscape is full of volcanic lakes, green fields and virgin beaches, offers a non -saturated alternative to Balinese tourism. The island of São Miguelspecifically, it is famous for its Lake of Fire and the Valley of Las Furnas, where visitors can find natural hot springs. Perfect for those who seek to disconnect surrounded by a spectacular nature.