The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, admitted this Tuesday that the summit with Latin American and Caribbean countries, held in July, revealed differences of vision regarding the situation in Ukraine.

EU, Latin American and Caribbean countries have “a lot in common,” said Borrell, since common history “is forged by the movement of millions of people from one side of the Atlantic to the other.”

“But I insist: we also have differences, and Ukraine is an example of this,” Borrell added in an appearance before the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU. Photo: Aura Saavedra. TIME

“One perceives that not everyone feels with equal intensity the moral indignation that the Russian aggression against Ukraine produces in us Europeans,” he said.

The diplomat highlighted that the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), with the exception of Nicaragua, supported that the Summit Declaration refers to the “war against Ukraine.”

During the July Summit, the situation in Ukraine became a central topic of discussions, to the point that the Final Declaration made no reference to Russia, to the frustration of European countries.

Presenting his evaluation of that Summit this Tuesday before the European Parliament, Borrell said that the EU must maintain its infrastructure investment initiatives, but also support the strengthening of institutions.

Investment plans, he said, “are important, but we must also recognize that the most important infrastructure is the invisible one, it is the institutional infrastructure that allows us to live in freedom, what unites us most.”

The EU sought to pave a rapprochement between the two regions with the announcement of an investment plan of 45 billion euros ($50.56 billion), through the Global Gateway program.

With this plan, the EU’s idea is to exercise a counterweight to China’s growing presence in Latin America.

“It is important to remember the political principles that underlie our action. I am sure that with our exchanges we will find a way to promote this privileged relationship,” Borrell said this Tuesday.

AFP