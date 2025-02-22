Why does Elon Musk want to end the space station? Thus the law of the strongest of the extraterrestrial economy is forged

The International Space Station (EEI) is expected to conclude its useful life in 2030. This milestone of space and scientific cooperation, which has passed some 300 astronauts from 20 different countries, will be exorbitant and will return to the Earth’s atmosphere after 32 years in service. Few have so much desire to happen like Elon Musk. “It has fulfilled its purpose. It has very little additional utility, ”said the billionaire this week, who believes that the sooner this stage ends, the better. “The decision corresponds to the president, but my advice is as soon as possible. I recommend that it be in two years. ”

It is difficult to follow Musk’s thought among his thousands of tweets, memes, trolley and forecasts on technological advances without a factual basis. But, from time to time, the tycoon lets out their goals with precision. The station works as a unique orbital laboratory where scientists from all over the world perform experiments in microgravity conditions. Why is Musk’s hurry to end her? The answer is that the EEI was an unprecedented achievement in international collaboration. The symbol of an era that will end her.

The stage that begins will now be marked by economic interest and profit, not by scientific research and collaboration. “It is evolving from an exploration concept to a concept of exploitation,” explains Efrén Díaz, responsible for the spats of the firm and Calvet and general secretary of the Spanish Association of Aeronautical and Space Law. “The concept of exploitation is broader than that of space mining, but is not contemplated in international treaties directly,” advances the jurist in conversation with eldiario.es.

The symbol of that exploitation stage will not be a new laboratory, nor the moon. “Let’s go to Mars,” Musk concluded his tweet series about the end of the International Space Station. The Red Planet is the north of the new space compass marked by privatization, but that career to first reach the resources moves in a legal vacuum. Musk has already made clear what he thinks about it and not precisely in publications of his social network, but in the document stipulating the SPACEX SERVICE termsyour space company.

The summary is that he does not want any current power to send about him or his companies. “For the services provided in, on or in orbit around planet Earth or the Moon,” stipulates the contract, “will be governed and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas in the United States. For the services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars through Starship or other spacecraft, the parties recognize that Mars is a free planet and that no land government has authority or sovereignty about Martian activities. ”

“Consequently, conflicts will be resolved by principles of self -government, established in good faith, at the time of the Martian settlement,” concludes the paragraph.

No Martian treaties

The current regulation of space is based on five international treaties signed between 1967 and 1979. One of the backbone that they establish “is the principle of non -appropriation or occupation of the ultra -rester space, including the moon and other celestial bodies,” said a few days ago a few days ago Efrén Díaz in the context of the International Forum of Small Satellites and Services (SSSIF), which this week has celebrated its sixth Edition in Malaga.

These principles prevailed until 2015, when the US modified their laws in this regard to include that “what the Americans or America obtains from space in exploitation of resources,” even mentioning energy and gases, “will be from the Americans. The question that opened and for which there is still no answer is what happens to the principles of non -occupation and not appropriation, ”continues the lawyer.

Following the US, other countries such as Japan, India or Luxembourg modified their laws in the same way. It coincided with the moment when the Falcon 9 rocket of Spacex managed to land again on Earth after putting 11 communications satellites into orbit. It was a before and after: with reusable pitchers the cost per launch was drastically reduced and a path was opened to generate the economy of the “new space.”

A decade later the projections do not stop growing. “The general impact of the space sector on the economy is quite large. It is estimated that right now is between 400,000 and 600,000 million, ”details Carlos García-Sacristán, Head of International Relations of the Spanish Space Agency:“ It also influences a very large part of the economy. It is also estimated that about 20% of the EU economy depends on the services and products produced by space systems. ”

“In addition, it is growing at a much greater pace than the economy in general. Again, estimates for the next decade are around 7% to 9% annual growth, which means that we would have the triple size by 2035, ”García-Sacristán continued in one of the SSSIF papers. According to A World Economic Forum Reportthe figure could reach 1.8 billion dollars for that 2035.

The first to arrive is left

These estimates, however, only take into account the projection of the spatial advance on the earth. “Five sectors are expected to supply and transport; food and drinks; state defense; Retail trade, consumption and lifestyle; and digital communications – generate 60% of the world space economy in 2035, although other sectors will also benefit, ”says the World Economic Forum report. However, Mars’s resources (where Musk expects to arrive around 2030) or other sources, such as asteroids, are out of the equation.

It is there where the richest man in the world is pressing, which not only has the lead in the economy of the new space (Starlink has more minisytiles in orbit than the rest of companies and governments together) but also expects to be placed ahead in the exploitation in the exploitation of those possible new spatial deposits. With the power that the tycoon has taken in the US government and the growing geopolitical tension favored by the commercial wars of Donald Trump, the renewal of space treaties to adapt them to the new reality is impossible.

“It is not foreseeable in the short or medium term to find a new consensus to modify the treaties and that are ratified by dozens of countries,” says Efrén Díaz, which warns: “Letting the Americans who exploit these new resources can be the base of new conflicts, as is happening with artificial intelligence. ” “The first astronauts were called ‘envoys of humanity’. I think that should be the pattern for any resource that is brought from space: it should have an impact on all humanity. ”

The space closes

The economy of the new space was marked, at first, for the opening of this environment to new actors. The lowering of the launches allowed even small businesses, universities and startups could put their satellites in orbit, experiment and innovate. However, the trend is changing again.

This was notified in another of the SSSIF talks, Professor Emeritus of the Polytechnic University of California (Cal Poly), Jordi Puig-Suari. For this expert, member of the Space Technology Hall for being one of the co-crest of the standard Cubesatthe tendency to make increasingly large spacecraft will make experimentation and discovery back aside. Currently, Musk is carrying out the SpaceShip tests, a 5,000 -ton superpesado pitcher.

It is a return to where the old space was, with very long calendars, large spacecraft, really expensive, and projects in which failure is not an option Jordi Puig-Suari

– Emeritus Professor of the Polytechnic University of the State of California

“An increase in mass is an increase in the base cost, which reduces my risk tolerance and immediately forces you to add complexity and tests. This presents an additional cost, which will assume that I have even less risk tolerance, so we will be even more careful and make more analysis and make sure everything works. That is a return to where the old space was, with very long calendars, large spacecraft, really expensive, and projects in which failure is not an option, ”said Puig-Suari.

Therefore, the professor asks to create a route of releases out of private companies and the venture capital, which imposes economic logic in space exploration. “There are high-risk areas that the government must lead because there is no business case and no private entity will do so,” concluded Puig-Suari: “Everyone says that risk capital changed the world of space because it brought all this money at the table. Yes, but that money would never have arrived without public investment. Some of the best ideas came from projects that did not generate money. It is very scary to forget it and you have to make sure you take it into account. ”

Projects such as the International Space Station. In these years, the EEI has allowed fundamental discoveries on how time in space affects the human body, new super-resistant materials, properties of matter that have allowed the universe to better understand or have monitored climate change. An orbital base that has no replacement date but death. With a final irony: it will be Spacex, the company of Elon Musk, who executes the mission commissioned by NASA to bring it back to the earth.