This is a video of Play. Play is the new free video platform on the AD. At Play you can watch explainers that explain the news. We also have interviews with people with a special story. We also make high-profile series. We have a series about the man who calls himself the greatest master con artist in the world. This Christmas you can watch the exclusive documentary series about occasional band The Streamers with us. Got curious? Click on the Play button at the bottom of your navigation bar (app) or in your browser on ‘Play’: at the top of this page. You can also find us at ad.nl/play.