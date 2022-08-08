Gustavo Petro officially took office as president of Colombia this Sunday in a ceremony that was full of symbolism.

The president was accompanied by a very unusual popular wave in the possessions.

In fact, in the midst of the attendees, great figures of national sport stood out. Of course with the new minister María Isabel Urrutia at the head.

And for lovers of physical practice, the fact that several references from different disciplines were included in the new video of the Colombian anthem was a source of pride.

However, in the midst of the figures that appear, Some were surprised by the absence of Egan Bernal, the only Colombian cyclist to win the Tour de France.

(Don’t stop reading: Nairo Quintana: message to Petro’s government after coming out in a new video of the anthem).

Why doesn’t Egan show up?

Egan Bernal, the wonder of the Tour de France. Photo: Archive / WEATHER See also Egan Bernal: alert for possible femur fracture, would miss the Tour

Figures such as the activist Yolanda Perea and the singer Karol G.

Similarly, it appears Nairo Quintana with two images: one with the Arkea uniform and one from when he won the Giro d’Italia.

Likewise, the Colombian men’s team and the women’s team, with two goal celebrations, appear in the institutional recording.

To the surprise of many, Egan Bernal does not appear on the recording.

From the outset, everything seems to indicate that since Nairo Quintana was already there, it was not contemplated to include another cyclist.

In social networks, criticism for Bernal’s absence points to the fact that He is the only Colombian rider who has won the Tour de Francethe highest competition in world cycling.

In fact, some Internet users have come to think that his repeated political participation in the presidential elections, in which he came to exchange harsh messages with allies of today’s president Gustavo Petro, would have had something to do with it. However, that information only swarms in the form of rumors and memes on the Internet.

So far there has been no statement from the cyclist or from the president’s environment.

More news

SPORTS