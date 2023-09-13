Ecuador gave one of the great surprises of date 2 of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada, by beating the Uruguayan team 2 to 1, thanks to the double scored by defender Félix Torres (Marcelo Bielsa’s team had taken the lead by the goal by Agustín Canobbio).
However, beyond the resounding victory, the “Tri” team continues without units in the standings of the qualifying competition, when in reality they should be placed with three points as a result of the aforementioned victory, after losing in the debut against the Argentine champion. What happened? We tell you.
The reason is one reduction of three units imposed by FIFA to Byron Castillo for being poorly aligned during eight games in the last Qualifiers due to having been born in Colombia and not in Ecuador.
“Specifically, the Referee Team became convinced that the place and date of birth of the Player in the passport were incorrect, since he was born in Tumaco, Colombia, on June 25, 1995. Consequently, the Referee Team considers that “the FEF is responsible for an act of falsification in accordance with Article 21, paragraph 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, even if the FEF was not the author of the falsified document, but simply used it,” the CAS explained in its statement.
FIFA decided not to take points from Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers so as not to alter that table, but it did do so towards the next World Cup, that of 2026. That is the reason why Félix Sánchez Bas’s team does not have units so far despite the recent victory.
