QUESTION ANSWER‘I was so happy that my new Skoda Superb has a radio with DAB+,’ said reader Peter Leenen in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘Perfect coverage of your favorite stations everywhere, I thought. But when I recently crossed the border for 10 minutes, DAB + just stopped. Why? My navigation uses the same satellites. So why doesn’t DAB+ just work in another country? Does that have to do with music rights? Many people will be disappointed when FM disappears.’

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘DAB is not satellite radio. This technology works with transmitters on the ground, just like FM. DAB is also used in almost all European countries, but unfortunately: receiving Dutch channels is not possible abroad.

The Dutch broadcasters do not have licenses for this and they do not have access to the local broadcasting masts. That is why the signal from Dutch broadcasters is lost as soon as you get out of range of the Dutch broadcasting masts.

To receive foreign broadcasters on the road, you usually first have to have your radio scan the channels (auto scan), because there is a good chance that those broadcasters work on other frequencies. But your radio will find it.’

Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week. Mail your question to [email protected]

