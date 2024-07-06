As we have already mentioned in 90min, Uriel Antuna is close to leaving Cruz Azul to join AEK Athens in Greece. The transfer fee is around 7 million dollars, a move that will leave only 3.5 million in the sky-blue coffers, as the rest of the amount corresponds to Chivas, given that the flock is due to have 50% of the national winger’s card and in Guadalajara they are very clear about how they will use that figure.
Gabriel Tamayo, a source close to the club from the pearl of the west, reports that Chivas has resumed contacts with Monterrey for the transfer of Jordi Cortizo this summer. The team from Verde Valle put up 8.5 million dollars for the Mexican winger, however, they did not give the green light to reach the 10 million that the locals demanded, possibly because there was no capital for it, however, now that the team from Verde Valle has received an additional bonus that they did not expect, Guadalajara is ready for the final move.
Guadalajara is open to taking 1.5 million dollars of what they are entitled to from Antuna’s transfer to reach the price that Monterrey is demanding for Cortizo, 10 million of the same currency, and in this way not receiving a negative response once again from the Monterrey. The agreement with Jordi has been closed for weeks and everything is in the hands of both boards. Despite the investment, the flock will still have 2 million additional to cash in.
#Cruz #Azuls #sale #Antuna #Chivas #sign #Cortizo
Leave a Reply