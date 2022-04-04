Why does Cristian Bonilla retire from football at the age of 28?

Goalkeeper Cristian Bonilla, former Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, among other clubs, decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 28.

“I have made the decision to retire from professional football for personal reasons. I am very grateful to everyone here and I am very happy to have been part of such a beautiful city and such a wonderful club.”expressed the goalkeeper in the statement published in recent days by San Antonio FC, the North American team in which he had been a member.

The reasons for Bonilla’s goodbye

Cristian Bonilla (center), during his time at Millonarios.

“It’s a very thoughtful decision, I had been thinking about it for several months. I have to take charge of my businesses here in Miami, which are real estate, and I no longer felt the same passion that I once felt, that desire to dream of soccer and I have to be honest with myself and the profession that I love so much. it gave. One day I woke up and felt that it was enough, I must play my second time in life. They can say that I am very young or very old, but I am calm”, commented Bonilla this weekend in dialogue with ‘Caracol radio’.

“I was happy in San Antonio, I had played the first three games. I didn’t lose the motivation to train, but I did need to be in charge of the company and I couldn’t be in both things. You have to make these kinds of decisions, I no longer dreamed like I did when I was 18“, concluded the now former goalkeeper.

SPORTS