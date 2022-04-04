Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Why does Cristian Bonilla retire from football at the age of 28?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Christian Bonilla

Cristian Bonilla, during his time with the Colombia Sub-20 National Team.

Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora / TIME

Cristian Bonilla, during his time with the Colombia Sub-20 National Team.

The goalkeeper, who went through the entire process in the Colombian National Team, was playing in the United States.

Goalkeeper Cristian Bonilla, former Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, among other clubs, decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 28.

(We recommend: Dayana Yastremska: the Ukrainian tennis player who escaped from the war and arrived in Bogotá).

“I have made the decision to retire from professional football for personal reasons. I am very grateful to everyone here and I am very happy to have been part of such a beautiful city and such a wonderful club.”expressed the goalkeeper in the statement published in recent days by San Antonio FC, the North American team in which he had been a member.

See also  Case Djokovic, his wife Jelena: "The only universal law is that of love and respect"

The reasons for Bonilla’s goodbye

Christian Bonilla

Cristian Bonilla (center), during his time at Millonarios.

“It’s a very thoughtful decision, I had been thinking about it for several months. I have to take charge of my businesses here in Miami, which are real estate, and I no longer felt the same passion that I once felt, that desire to dream of soccer and I have to be honest with myself and the profession that I love so much. it gave. One day I woke up and felt that it was enough, I must play my second time in life. They can say that I am very young or very old, but I am calm”, commented Bonilla this weekend in dialogue with ‘Caracol radio’.

(Also: They kill a young promise of Colombian soccer for stealing his cell phone).

“I was happy in San Antonio, I had played the first three games. I didn’t lose the motivation to train, but I did need to be in charge of the company and I couldn’t be in both things. You have to make these kinds of decisions, I no longer dreamed like I did when I was 18“, concluded the now former goalkeeper.

See also  Drugs, whiskey and a crash in the night: the rise and fall of the Jim Morrison of the balloon

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristian #Bonilla #retire #football #age

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

PlayStation after Bungie and Haven Studios promises other acquisitions! Jim Ryan speaks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.