The new coffee maker at home has a steam wand. Like true baristas, we turn a stainless steel jug until the milk rises nicely. Technology matters. Relax a bit and the milk will get large air bubbles, not those nice and firm little ones. The milk also matters. Skimmed milk foams nicely, but full-fat tastes better. Long-life semi-skimmed works better than regular semi-skimmed and oat milk foams much more easily than almond milk. And: cold milk produces better foam. Put the pitcher in the fridge too, we learn from internet baristas.

The internet is not so unanimous about what exactly happens in the milk during frothing. Fortunately, these kinds of questions are also on the minds of Elke Scholten and David Millenaar, food physicists at Wageningen University. “A lot of research has been done on cow’s milk and cappuccino foam,” says Millenaar. “Especially in Italy, where coffee is of course the national pride.”

Skimmed milk produces the most stable foam. It contains proportionately more proteins than fats, and protein makes the foam. “Foam contains denatured, or unfolded, proteins,” says Millenaar. “Stirring and heating initiates denaturalization. Expanded proteins like water less, they look for air. They settle on the surface between the bubble and the milk.”

Fat is also not water, proteins like to interact with that too. But that makes it more difficult for them to reach the air bubbles. Fat is also heavy, it pulls the bubbles down. “Fat is especially annoying if it is liquid, then it is more available for the proteins,” says Millenaar. That’s where the importance of cold milk comes in. “If you start cold, the fat is still largely solid and there is less interaction. Starting cold – and with the steam wand at a good angle so that the airflow beats the egg whites vigorously – gives the egg whites the most time to settle on the surface between air and water.” If the protein goes to the air bubble without interacting with fat first, you can knock in more air.

barista competitions

“So they prefer to use skimmed milk for barista competitions,” says Millenaar. But in the coffee shop you are served full-fat milk whenever possible. “Fat gives a nicer mouthfeel. It also looks nicer, shinier, because the fat also ensures that water sticks better between the bubbles. Lean foam looks dry. So it is looking for a balance between proteins and fats.” There is also special barista milk for sale, completely focused on the best foam and with that creamy fat taste. “The fat globules are made smaller in it, so that they remain intact longer,” says Millenaar.

Do these protein insights also apply to plant milks? Scholte and Millenaar also noticed that oat milk foams so much better than almond milk. Millenaar: “Dairy milk contains very specific proteins, other than plant proteins. I suspect that oat milk contains proteins that denature at low temperatures and that other vegetable proteins require higher temperatures.” Scholten: “It probably also has to do with the solubility and size of the proteins. Milk proteins are well soluble in water, plant proteins are not made that way at all.”

These are only conjectures for the time being, hardly any research has been done yet. Scholten and Millenaar want to do that, they are looking for a student who wants to graduate. So to be continued.