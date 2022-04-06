For some people, coffee speeds up their bowel movements as well as their energy. Despite the drink’s popularity, there isn’t much research on why coffee makes many people run to the bathroom minutes after consuming it.

“In some cases, like coffee and bowel movements, there probably wasn’t the medical demand to warrant serious investigation,” said Dr. Kyle Staller, director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It could also be a case of truism, which means it doesn’t take multiple studies to know that coffee induces bowel movements when it’s part of many people’s daily lives.”

There may be something special about coffee, and the research that does exist proves “that patients are right,” said Staller, also an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. A few small studies showed that drinking coffee was more effective than warm water at inducing bowel movements – this means something, as “water is an integral part of normal digestion, with large amounts being released and reabsorbed by the digestive tract every day” , he said.

This, of course, does not mean that adequate water intake is not essential to your overall health. “About 60% of your body is made up of water,” said Jerlyn Jones, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

And whether coffee is caffeinated or decaf doesn’t seem to matter in all studies, according to other research — suggesting that in some cases, compounds in coffee in addition to caffeine may be responsible for sudden bowel movements.

The identities of these compounds and how they might interact with the digestive tract are still largely unknown, but here’s what researchers have found so far.

Coffee can cause colon contractions

The colon experiences three types of contractions that work together to mix, knead, and ultimately eject poop. The occurrence, timing, and frequency of these contractions are influenced by muscular, neural, and chemical factors.

Coffee can stimulate this colonic motor activity within minutes of consuming it, based on the limited research available, Staller said. Twelve healthy people experienced this activity during a 1998 study when they agreed to have a sensor probe inserted into their colon. Over a 10-hour period the following day, participants consumed hot coffee, decaf coffee, water, or a meal in random order. Both types of coffee and a meal caused more contractions and pressure in the colon compared to water. Caffeinated coffee was 60% more effective than water in stimulating colonic motor activity and 23% more impactful than decaf.

Several participants in another study said that drinking coffee made them want to poop, then passed a similar test. Colon activity increased within four minutes of drinking unsweetened black coffee, an effect that lasted for at least 30 minutes.

These results likely mean that coffee is not in direct contact with the lining of the colon, but rather is affecting it through a “gastrocolic mechanism,” Staller said — meaning that coffee in contact with “the lining of the stomach triggers a nervous or a hormonal response that causes the colon to start contracting,” he said. “Colon contractions move stool in the colon towards the rectum and voila – you have the urge to have a bowel movement.”

Melanoidins — compounds formed during coffee roasting — contain dietary fiber, which aids digestion and prevents constipation, Jones said.

May affect hormones and stomach acid

Coffee also appears to stimulate the release of the hormone gastrin, Staller said, which allows for the production of gastric acid (stomach acid). Gastric acid helps digest food and can stimulate colonic activity. Researchers discovered in 1986 that drinking caffeinated or decaf coffee affected gastrin levels quickly and significantly.

After fasting overnight, men in a small 2009 study were given either a meal and black coffee or just one meal. Drinking coffee significantly sped up the time it took for food to leave the stomach and enter the small intestine after meals.

“Some compounds in coffee can also interact with opioid receptors in the GI tract,” which affect bowel function, added Staller.

Dairy and digestive health

If you’re lactose intolerant but still like heavy cream with a side of coffee, cream could be to blame for any sudden urges to poop.

“One way to find out what’s making you go to the bathroom is to have coffee without cream or milk and track your symptoms for a few days,” Jones said.

While research suggests some digestive benefits of drinking coffee, should your regular breakfast be what you use to stay regular? If you’re constipated, drinking coffee to help move things around isn’t unreasonable, Staller said.

“But don’t trust him to move your bowels,” Jones said. “Talk to your doctor if you’re having trouble going to the bathroom regularly.”

Jones recommended slowly increasing dietary fiber intake “with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds.” “The average American adult consumes only 12 to 14 grams of fiber per day and the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day for adults.”

People prone to having loose or urgent bowel movements “may want to consider that coffee can also be a trigger for these unpleasant events,” Staller said.

