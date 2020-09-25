In the last two decades, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) has proved to be the stone of the politics of Bihar. In 15 years, except for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, on every occasion, power has gone to the same group whose commander is Nitish Kumar. RJD, which has the largest vote bank in Bihar, has been out of power for a long time. RJD also got a chance to escape power for a few months after coming in contact with Nitish. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has won crores of votes in BJP on the basis of his special speech style all over India, also came to Bihar and bowed down before Nitish. Without Nitish, Modi’s charisma could not go on in the 2015 assembly elections. One thing to note in this game of politics is also that CM Nitish often puts a gun on the BJP’s shoulder. Seeing the same style of Nitish Kumar (Upendra Kushwaha) in the 2020 Bihar elections, the desire of Upendra Kushwaha is expected to be fulfilled. Let us try to understand all these things in detail.Replying to the question of journalists on Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) said that Jitan Ram Manjhi has returned to the NDA. BJP had told us about the conversation with them. Now Manjhi is completely part of the NDA. The thing to note here is that after coming to NDA, Jitan Ram Manjhi had said that he had an alliance with JDU. Accordingly, he is part of the NDA. Manjhi had said that he had considered Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) as his leader even before, now he is accepting it again.

Kushwaha had to be screwed by Tejashwi, costly, Nitish’s ‘No Entry’ RLSP’s wasted donkey condition!

Earlier, on the removal of election strategist Prashant Kishore from JDU, CM Nitish Kumar said that he had taken him along with Amit Shah at the behest of Amit Shah. This statement of Nitish Kumar came at a time when Prashant Kishore was adopting rebellious notes. The CAA had started making statements on the issue like Article 370, apart from the party line. Prashant Kishore was then forced out of JDU. While in the 2015 assembly elections, Prashant Kishore was framed as if he had played an important role in winning the election. If you look at both these statements of Nitish Kumar, it seems that running a gun on the shoulder of the BJP is his pastime.

Bihar Electon: The story of hostility between Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha, will it be an entry into the NDA?

Nitish’s idea is raising hope for Kushwaha

At a press conference on Friday itself, when Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) was asked that Upendra Kushwaha is coming to the NDA? He said that I do not know. Yes, Jeetan Ram Manjhi broke away from the Grand Alliance and became part of the NDA. It is being speculated after Nitish’s statement that Upendra Kushwaha will not get an entry in the NDA. At the same time, taking BJP’s name in the case of Manjhi’s coming to the NDA is a ray of hope for Upendra Kushwaha. It is said that politics is a game of possibilities. In such a situation, if Upendra Kushwaha comes to NDA within a day or two, then Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) can be seen saving his neck by saying that this is the decision of BJP. It is also worth noting here that BJP spokespersons are constantly saying that if Upendra Kushwaha comes to the NDA, he will be welcomed.