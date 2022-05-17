Lockdown in Shanghai: coping with the pandemic has been “politicized” in the country, and the second dose among elderly people over 80 still has low rates| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, China has adopted a zero Covid policy, with strict lockdowns being imposed on communities and even entire cities when cases of the disease are detected.

In recent weeks, the severity of the measures imposed in Shanghai, the country’s largest city, has caused outrage, where fences have been placed in neighborhoods and buildings where infections have been recorded and many inhabitants have gone hungry because they could not go out shopping and the distribution of food carried out by the Chinese authorities was ineffective.

Some restrictions are starting to be lifted, but the lockdown should only end in June.

In China, 87% of the population has already completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19, which makes the question inevitable: why does the communist regime continue with lockdowns despite the country boasting such a high immunization rate?

Last week, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the Chinese strategy cannot be sustained in the long term.

“When we talk about the Covid zero strategy, we don’t think it’s sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we predict for the future”, he claimed, in statements that were censored on Chinese social media.

In a report published last weekend by the scientific journal Lancet, two senior officials from China’s provincial-level health commissions criticized, on condition of anonymity, the country’s Covid-19 strategy.

“Covid-19 has become a highly politicized disease in China, and any voice advocating a change to the current Covid zero route is punished,” said one of the officials. “No one at the top really listens to expert opinions anymore, and that’s honestly humiliating for us medical experts.”

The other official told the Lancet that the damage done by the Covid zero policy outweighs any gains. “There is no good value for money, and we all know that,” he lamented.

Another important issue is that, despite the high proportion of Chinese with complete vaccination, the immunization rate is still low, precisely in the range most susceptible to complications from the disease: among Chinese people over 80 years old, just over 50% completed the cycle. vaccination and less than 20% received the booster. Among the general population, just over half received the extra dose.

To complicate this equation, in a scenario where the micron prevails, China insists on vaccines manufactured in the country, which are not messenger RNA (mRNA), pointed out by experts as more efficient against the variant after the booster dose.

Eric Topol, director of the American research institute Scripps Research Translational Institute, told the Financial Times that inactivated virus vaccines, such as those made in China, have shown less effectiveness, even reduced over time.

“These vaccines were 60% effective, it was never [algo] auspicious, but the omicron really exposed the problem,” he argued. China is preparing an mRNA vaccine, but it is still in testing.

In an article published in the journal Nature Medicine last week, Chinese and American scientists claimed that without the Covid zero policy, the omicron variant could cause 1.6 million deaths in China in the next six months.

“We believe that the level of immunity induced by the March 2022 vaccination campaign would be insufficient to prevent an omicron wave that would exceed the capacity of the intensive care facility, with a predicted peak demand by intensive care units of 15.6 times existing capacity,” the scientists argued.