This Saturday he announced the Sevilla FC the one match sanction by the CRFEF Discipline omission to the players Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac Romero after the complaint that Real Betis elevated to said federative body after in the last derby played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on October 6, in the celebration of Sevilla’s victory 1 to 0, some Nervionense youth players, like the three players mentioned, showed off on the pitch a white flag on which a black shield of the Betic team appeared covered with the prohibited symbol.

He Real BetisHe has not answered nor is he going to to the statement issued by Sevilla on its official website, but it does intend to remind the red and white team that at the time it formalized the complaint, it did not demand that the Sevilla club be expressly sanctioned, something that was in its power, but it did He wanted to respect his shield as a symbol of the entity and its fans. with this complaint that was processed shortly after it happened, although it has now taken more than two months until its resolution has been known.

Remember the heliopolitan set also that the Sevilla has been denouncing many facts about Betis in Anti-Violence for some years. In turn, they allege in the green and white box that those from Nervión already denounced two years ago before the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sports tifo displayed in the Villamarín in which Joan Jordán and Monchi were exposed and that complaint ended with a economic fine for the green and white entity.

It also recapitulates the Betic team that when Andrés Guardado made the gesture of the bottle after the stick to Jordán at the end of the Copa del Rey derby of the 21-22 season and that ended with a Heliopolitan triumph in camera in Villamarín, the Sevilla complained to LaLiga and said complaint came to nothing. Finally, at Betis they also allege that not even Sevilla not even the three players, Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac have not asked for forgiveness nor have they retractedsomething that would have served and would have been key to receiving a precautionary of the sanction.