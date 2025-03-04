The Euroderbi and the derby of the truth. Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid They are measured on Tuesday in the round of the round of 16 of the Champions League In a duel in which only one of the two can follow the path of the champions in a course in which both still aspire to achieve all the titles: Champions League, League and Copa del Rey.

The extraordinary story in the maximum continental competition of Real Madrid is measured to the dynamics of winner of Atlético in a Santiago Bernabéu with lower than those desired in those of Carlo Ancelottiwhile in those of Diego Simeonewho have never managed to eliminate those of Chamartín in a tie in the old continent, the absences are softer.

The meringues, who had to see them before the City in the ‘playoff’, come to the appointment with defeat and bad image against Betis in Villamarín, while the rojiblancos come from beating Athletic Bilbao in the Metropolitan in the Athletic of Bilbao, a triumph with which they remain in the fight for the league title.

Why doesn’t Bellingham play?

Carlo Ancelotti team will have relevant casualties. Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao have known gravity injuries, together with Dani Ceballos who was injured in the Cup against Real Sociedad and will be two months off. The great absent in the first leg against Atlético will be Jude Bellinghamwhich has been key to your team in this Champions, with three goals and three assists in ten games.









The English midfielder will be low in the first leg of Bernabéu due to a sanction for accumulation of yellow cards. The British received his third warning in the 37th minute of the return match against Manchester City, when he committed a foul on Phil Foden. A hard blow for Ancelotti in this Madrid derby.

When do yellow ones clean in the Champions?

It should be noted that yellow cards in the Champions are not eliminated until after the quarterfinals. This means that players should avoid accumulating three yellow cards, since it entails an automatic sanction of a game.

Several Madrid features of sanction

On the other hand, in Real Madrid there are up to six players threatened with sanction. The white warnings are Antonio Rüdiger, Aurélien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Endrick.