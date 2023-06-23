Belgiumwhich decriminalized prostitution in 2022, wants to offer sex workers a employment contract with “an authorized employer” to reinforce your rights, according to a bill validated this Friday in the council of ministers.

It is about “better protecting” this category of workers against risks of abuse and exploitation, according to a statement signed by the Ministers of Labour, Health and Justice. The text will have to be submitted to the Parliament To be approved.

Last year, the associations applauded the decriminalization of prostitution, but affirmed that they were waiting for the new “framework” that would define “a minimum of rules to be respected” so that the sector protects itself from pimping and insecurity at work.

(Also read: The Netherlands will close the largest gas field in Europe, what is the reason?)The bill validated this Friday becomes the first regulatory framework after decriminalizing sex work.

What does the employment contract stipulate?

The contract will guarantee sex workers a social coverage which would include health insurance, unemployment, retirement, etc., as well as a precise framework on the length of working time wave remuneration.

Similarly, the contract dictates that the employer will commit to a series of obligations, such as install an emergency call button in “each part of the establishment where the work is carried out”.

The objective is to be able to notify “a reference person” in case of need, which the employer will have to make available to the worker “during the entire duration of the sexual service”.

Workers will have the right to reject clients or specific sexual acts, without such rejection being grounds for dismissal.

The statement also adds that to be authorized by the authorities, the employer will have to submit their judicial record and have “a registered office or business in Belgium”.



Likewise, the employer will have to “respect the freedoms of the people” who work and guarantee “a safe environment”, indicated the Minister of Labor and Economy, the socialist Pierre-Yves Dermagne.

Belgium claims itself as the first European country to have decriminalized sex workand as the second in the world after New Zealand. In Belgium there are at least 7,000 sex workers who work in a “visible” way, according to the Utsopi collective. Other calculations mention 20,000 or 25,000 sex workers, women in nine out of ten cases.

