FC Barcelona has not yet made the signing of the Gabonese striker official. The transfer market has already closed as it is already in February, but the culé team has a bullet in the chamber. Aubameyang had a contract with Arsenal until 2023, but the player has decided to terminate it to reach Barcelona as a free agent.
The fact of arriving in this way means that the club is not obliged to make the player’s arrival official before 12:00 on Monday, January 31. The striker will arrive free and will sign for six months with the option of extending the bond for one more season. Finally the club will have managed to incorporate a striker, which was Xavi’s priority.
The first option that Barcelona had was that of Morata, who at times seemed done with the rumors of Dembélé’s departure and Vlahovic’s arrival at Juventus, but the reality has been that the Spanish striker will continue at Juventus and that Dembouz will occupy the stands of the Camp Nou. One of the curiosities that this signing brings with it is that Aubameyang and Ousmane are close friends due to their last stage playing together in Dortmund.
