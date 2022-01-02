Xavi Hernández made it quite clear in the press conference he gave yesterday that it seemed to him that it was totally out of place to go ahead with the game taking into account the 17 casualties that Barcelona had. The Catalan coach used common sense and asked the federation to postpone the match despite the fact that the regulations did not allow it. But … What does the legislation say about it?
If five players from the first team can register and, up to thirteen, with elements of the subsidiary or quarry, the game is played.
Xavi recalled that last September a match between Sevilla and Barcelona was postponed due to the absence of three troops by the Seville team and one by Barcelona (Araújo).
Even so, it seems very complicated for the federation to grant Xavi the option of not playing the match because the exact regulations are very clear in this regard: “the minimum number of players in the first team (7) of article 223 (article 246 of the new edition pending approval by the CSD Board of Directors) will remain fully in force throughout the entire competition except when the causes of Covid-19 described above operate, in which case the minimum number of licensed players from the first team for the dispute of the match and throughout its development, which will be 5 players from the first team, unless the club had a greater number (up to 7) of players from the first team authorized for the match ”.
Barça will have to face the harsh reality. He will have to get three points with ten players from the subsidiary Against one of the teams least affected by COVID-19 in the championship.
