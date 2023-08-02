‘Barbie’ hit theaters in mid-July and has already become the biggest premiere of 2023. Its plot, not suitable for children under 13, includes various complex issues that have shaken the conscience of viewers. However, perhaps the deepest thing that has been seen in the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is the commented final scene.

YOU CAN SEE: Box office collection of ‘Barbie’: number impresses thousands, but NOT Greta Gerwig

‘Barbie’ ending explained

As is known, Robbie represents the Stereotypical Barbie, who does not want to leave Barbieland and, when somewhat strange thoughts come to her head, she just wants everything to return to normal.

However, as the tape progresses, we notice that the blonde-haired woman no longer wants to be the personification of a doll, but now she is committed to exploring a new life in the real world.

Therefore, after a long talk with Ruth Handler (creator of Barbie, played by Rhea Perlman), she chooses to follow Gloria and become part of her family like a mortal.

Thus, the film closes with the protagonist in an appointment with the gynecologist, a scene, perhaps, a bit confusing for many. Is Barbie pregnant?

In the final scene, Barbie attends an appointment with the gynecologist. Photo: Warner Bros.

YOU CAN SEE: Watch ‘Barbie’ ONLINE FOR FREE: where, when and how to SEE the full movie in Latin Spanish on STREAMING?

Why does Barbie go to the gynecologist?

After becoming a human, Barbie attends her appointment with the gynecologist, accompanied by her new family. What is the meaning of this scene? The film’s own director, Greta Gerwig, commented behind the sequence.

“I knew I wanted to end with some kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional. As a teenager, I remember growing up and being ashamed of my body, and feeling ashamed in ways I couldn’t even describe. I felt like everything had to be hidden.” Gerwig told USA Today.

“And then to see Margot as Barbie, with that big smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy. If I can give the girls that feeling that Barbie does, too, it’s fun and emotional at the same time.” time. There are many things like that throughout the film. It was always about looking for frivolity and heart,” the filmmaker concluded.

With this, he rules out that Barbie is pregnant, since only a routine control is carried out.

#Barbie #visit #gynecologist #movie #scenes #explanation