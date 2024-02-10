Why does Annalisa always wear the same shoes in Sanremo 2024? The answer to this detail noticed by a few people has arrived

Why does Annalisa always wear the same shoes during the 2024 Sanremo Festival? The answer that no one imagines

Yesterday evening, Friday 9 January, the fourth evening of the 2024 Sanremo Festival was broadcast. Annalisa she is one of the protagonists, she performed with La Representative di Lista and the Artemia choir, with the song “Sweet dream (Are mother of this)” and obviously she really liked it.

CREDIT: RAI

In this event, the famous singer chose as a stylist Dolce & Gabbana and the stylist Susanna Ausoni, chose bold, simple, but also very elegant looks for her. Precisely her style that represents her most.

On the cover evening, Annalisa appeared on stage with a jacket mini dress, in black patent leather, crocodile effect. As always, a very short model, which showed off its features suspendersas he did practically every evening.

However, many will have noticed a detail, which certainly has not gone unnoticed. It would be that the singer, throughout her Sanremo adventure, chose to always wear the same ones shoeseven if of color different.

Because Annalisa always wore the same shoes in Sanremo

CREDIT: RAI

However, the reality on this topic is completely different from what everyone believes. During the evening of her performance, she chose to highlight the details of the transparent shoeswhich were in fact tied to his socks, always veiled.

For the cover evening, however, the shoes were dark in color. At first glance though, the shoes and socks appear to be separatedbut it's actually a Dolce & Gabbana model and they are united between them.

CREDIT: RAI

Annalisa just can't seem to do without it anymore! For all her performances, she in fact chose to dress in an elegant, yet bold style. Furthermore, her choice is precisely to follow a style path, which she sees as the protagonist of the collection “Lingerie” by Dolce & Gabbana. Perhaps these boots could become a real must for his style.