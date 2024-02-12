President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attacked autonomous organizations again this Monday and defended the constitutional reform initiative to eliminate them because they represent an onerous expense and the government can assume its functions.

There is an initiative to ensure that all these façade institutes cease to exist and that these functions are carried out by the government, as is its constitutional function,” the president warned in his morning press conference, in National Palace.

“What has to do with the granting of concessions for media has to do with the Ministry of Communications, that all the regulatory offices of the energy sector are in Pemex, in the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) or in the Secretary of Energy”.

That transparency is in the Secretariat of Public Function or in the Legislative Branch, in the Superior Audit of the Federation, or in the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, the head of the Executive added.

López Obrador mentioned that these organizations were created in the neoliberal period when the government was taken by storm and placed at the service of a minority, “white collar criminals.”

“They needed the government, blatantly, without limits of any kind, to serve their interests, and that was what we suffered for 36 years,” said the president.

It is very serious that our country, the President pointed out, that in 36 years reforms were made to the Constitution, to the Magna Carta, only to legitimize theft, corruption, against the majority of Mexicans.

He asserted that if a review of all the reforms is carried out, one by one, from 1983 to 2018, one will find how the public interest disappeared, which should be in the spirit of all laws, and the predominance of the interest was established. particular to carry out this entire operation of converting what is public into private.

They created a structure, a scaffolding parallel to the legal government and began to talk about new public policies, transparency, not allowing the preponderance of one actor in commerce, the economy, not allowing monopolies, he added.

For that, an organization had to be created, and just as Pemex and the CFE were considered monopolies, autonomous organizations had to be created to give the same treatment, and in most cases more prominent treatment, to private companies, treat Shell better than Pemex, treat Iberdrola better than the Federal Electricity Commission.

He pointed out that they created all these very expensive offices and everything was a simulation, because if a review is made of their contribution, after years of having founded all these offices, if there is transparency, if there is less monopoly control in the media, we are leaving. to find that it is the same or worse, he said.

And yet they are still very expensive, burdensome, and public servants are well cared for, civil servants, not servants, with very high salaries, travel expenses and cards to go to restaurants or bars, said the President.

“We want to remove all of that, of course they don't like it, but the information institute never saw any of the corruption that prevailed, ever,” López Obrador pointed out.