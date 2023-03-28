The Mexican government reported that at least 39 migrants were killed and 29 injured in the fire at a detention center in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States.

The president of that country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, blamed the migrants for the fire. “This had to do with a protest they started, From, we suppose, they found out they were going to be deported, mobilized, and as a protest, they put mattresses at the door of the shelter and set them on fire, and they did not imagine that this was going to cause this terrible misfortune”.

The authorities also informed local media that the incident occurred after 71 migrants were found in the streets and taken to the place.

Until now, the causes of the fire are unknown and the nationality of the victims has not been determined, however, it is known that the majority of those who inhabited the center were Venezuelans. A few days ago an operation was carried out in El Paso and it was reported that the Venezuelans had been transferred to that center.

Inside the place there were 68 men, all of legal age. Migration’s national institute.

Apparently the fire started in the area where the undocumented are housed. The lifeguards took out the bodies to cover them with blankets, while some relatives looked for their loved ones, as is the case of a Venezuelan woman identified as Viangly.

The young woman was screaming desperately to find out the whereabouts of her husband, a 27-year-old man. “They took him in an ambulance. They (immigration officials) don’t tell you anything, a relative could die and they don’t tell you he’s dead.”

“It is with deep sadness and pain that we learned of the fire that occurred inside the INM in Ciudad Juárez,” Andrea Chávez, a federal deputy for Ciudad Juárez, tweeted on Tuesday.

Ciudad Juárez, a neighbor of El Paso, Texas, is one of the border towns where numerous migrants seeking to cross into the United States to seek refuge remain stranded.

Fed up with waiting, hundreds of them, most of them Venezuelans, tried to stampede across an international bridge on March 13, but US agents blocked their way.

A recent report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) points out that, since 2014, some 7,661 migrants have died or disappeared on the way to the United States and 988 died from traveling in subhuman conditions.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, toughened immigration policy, forcing migrants from Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti to request asylum from the countries through which they transit or to request an appointment online.

These measures are announced at a time when the Democratic president is accused by the Republican opposition of having lost control of the border, with more than 4.5 million people intercepted without papers in that region since he took office.

