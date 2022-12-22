And several states in America announced a ban on the use of “Tik Tok” in their government agencies.

So what are the American arguments against the “Tik Tok” application?

Data trading

The “Tik Tok” platform, like its competitors “Instagram”, “Snapchat” and “YouTube”, relies heavily on the circulation of data of its users, the majority of whom are young people who do not care much about this matter..

Critics of “TikTok” are concerned that this data has reached ByteDance (the parent company), which is theoretically under the control of the Chinese Communist Party..

However, some experts consider these concerns exaggerated, pointing out that many “malicious” actors can access this data regardless of who owns the platform, according to the “AFP” report.“.

“If we’re talking about data on US citizens, there are no laws regulating it… There is very little regulation… Corporations are constantly collecting massive amounts of data, whether they’re US corporations,” says Justin Sherman, a researcher at Duke University’s School of Public Policy. or foreign“.

TikTok said this year that it would store all information about American users in the United States.

to spy

Like all apps, TikTok potentially secures access to data and other features on a user’s phone.

said Michael Daniel, General Manager Cyber ​​Threat Alliance“When you download an app on your phone, that app can be used to access other things” on your phone, a non-governmental organization that specializes in information security..

The former coordinator for cybersecurity at the US National Security Council explained that through the application, a malicious operator in particular can “activate the microphone or camera of this device without the user knowing about it.”“.

censorship

Of the risks associated with TikTok, experts also point out the possibility of the Chinese authorities censoring certain content to comply with the policy of the Chinese Communist Party..

Daniel explained, “The Chinese government can order TikTok not to allow supportive content (of protest in Tibet or Taiwan) to be leaked through its platform, thus shaping the information landscape” available to users..

TikTok asserts that it has never interfered with its content to please the Chinese authorities.

And Sherman considered, “Given how the Chinese authorities monitor information and limit the work of journalists, it is not at all unlikely that the matter will be repeated on TikTok anywhere else.”“.

misinformation

In addition to the possibility of modifying politically oriented content, observers raise the possibility that TikTok will be used to influence opinion and disrupt the democratic process in the United States, similar to the campaign led by Russia before the 2016 US presidential election..

A study conducted by the organization Global Witness New York University’s Center for Cybersecurity for Democracy has already confirmed that TikTok leaked several videos containing misleading information during the recent campaign for the US legislative elections..

After a comparative study, TikTok scored “the worst among all platforms tested,” including Facebook and YouTube.“.

In response to these loopholes, the social network has introduced new moderation measures and now requires verification of government and political accounts.

hostility to China

Some experts question TikTok’s ability to assuage the concerns of the United States, where the platform has been shunned, in principle, because of its ties to China. Which would get worse with the Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives in January.

Republicans, traditionally more hostile to China than Democrats, are putting pressure on President Joe Biden’s government, which is currently negotiating with TikTok over a potential protocol that would address national security concerns..

The talks have been going on for more than three years, according to Politico, and disagreements still exist within the government, which may lead to its faltering and push the US state to force ByteDance to sell TikTok..