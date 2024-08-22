One of the most recurrent questions among the host’s followers is,Why Adamari López’s daughter has only one last name? Given this, the unprecedented reason was recently made known.

Unlike many children, Adamari López and Toni Costa’s little daughter has only one surname. As reported Peoplethe television presenter explained to Unequalthe program of which it is a part, what is the peculiar reason for the name of his 9-year-old daughter Alaïa.

“Alaïa is Alaïa Costa-López is a single surname. I registered it so that I could also have mine within the surname and not lose it.“, she explained in a conversation with her colleagues on the program.

“It’s part of what identifies us and I also wanted to be part of it, although I am part of my daughter’s life, but In terms of surname I also wanted mine or my family’s to be there“, Adamari pointed out.

The cited media also reported that The host will not participate in the program for the next month and a half since he will be recording the second season of the game show Who will fall?. Temporarily, Their place will be taken by different figures who will talk about current issues.

Although Adamari López and Toni Costa separated three years ago, According to the cited media, The former couple continue to maintain a respectful relationship and this has helped to strengthen ties with little Alaïa.

How many children did Adamari López have?



The TV host He has only one daughter, named Alaïa Costa-López, born on March 4, 2015, the result of the love relationship she had with Toni Costa.

Since birth, Alaïa has been a very visible figure on social media, where her parents share moments of her growth and daily activities.Adamari, a Puerto Rican actress and presenter, and Toni, a renowned Spanish choreographer and dancer, often share videos and photos of the little girl’s daily life on their Instagram and YouTube profiles.