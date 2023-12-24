Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/24/2023 – 11:05

Germany has more than 600,000 homeless people, of which 50,000 are homeless. The German government wants to eradicate the problem by 2030, but so far it has failed to meet its targets. The first homeless people begin arriving at the Tabor church in Berlin half an hour before it opens its doors. On Wednesdays, the church offers a café where they can eat, drink and use the bathroom. Soon, it hopes to also offer hot meals.

Once a week, homeless individuals can also sleep inside the church to escape the German capital's bitterly cold winter nights. Usually around 40 people spend the night in the lobby, although sometimes as many as 60. They also get food, and two volunteer doctors are on hand to tend to injuries or treat other illnesses.

Those who spend the night are not the same as those who go to the cafe on Wednesdays, says the church's pastor, Sabine Albrecht. “Some of them are in a very desolate state,” she says.

According to her, many of those looking for a place to sleep come from Eastern Europe and are unemployed or in precarious jobs. Many have addiction problems, experience violence and suffer from mental illness.

There’s a man who “has been sleeping here for 20 years,” says Albrecht. Two of the church’s “guests,” as she calls them, have died.

How to deal with so much misery? “The helper syndrome is not good. You need to be strong and not take things personally,” she says.

But Margot Moser says she feels moved to help those most in need – perhaps because she has always had to make do with little money. The 79-year-old woman has helped organize overnight stays since the church began offering the service 30 years ago.

“Serious social problem”

“Homelessness is a serious social problem,” says Werena Rosenke, managing director of the German Association for Assistance to the Homeless (BAG W). For her, the shortage of affordable housing is the main reason for the housing crisis in Germany.

BAG W is a national organization that brings together emergency housing assistance services and facilities in Germany. According to its most recent data, the country had 607,000 homeless people in 2022. Of these, around 50,000 lived on the street.

The German Federal Statistical Office only counts homeless people registered in institutions – and estimates that Germany has 372,060 of these inhabitants.

The big difference between the two statistics has to do with how the numbers are compiled. The BAG W figures are collected throughout the calendar year, rather than on certain days, and also include data on so-called hidden homelessness, such as people living with friends or family after losing their homes.

“Prevention is the most important thing,” says Rosenke. “Firstly, we have to prevent people from losing their homes. Many don’t even know they can apply for housing benefits or how to apply for a citizen’s allowance.”

According to her, it would be cheaper for local authorities to assume the rental debts of some individuals than to finance what are often overnight stays in hotels or other accommodation.

Rosenke lists several relatively inexpensive measures to combat homelessness. For example, facilitating the purchase of housing stock from private owners and the real estate sector. Or renovating emergency accommodation and converting it into social housing.

Government does not meet targets

When it took power in 2021, the current German government set a target of building 400,000 new homes per year, of which 100,000 should be allocated to social assistance or so-called social housing.

“Social housing” means that a landlord receives state subsidies in exchange for renting apartments at fixed prices well below the normal market rate to tenants with social housing eligibility certificates.

But the government is miles away from achieving its goals. In any case, for Rosenke, they are too modest: “One hundred thousand units of social housing per year – as promised by the federal government – ​​would not even be enough to combat the lack of affordable housing.”

In addition to social housing, says Rosenke, 100,000 financially accessible homes are needed. “Only around 25 thousand new affordable housing units have been built in recent years”, complains the director of BAG W.

Rosenke is calling for fixed quotas for homeless people in social housing, as they are often not even considered as potential tenants due to prejudice.

Germany's government has declared its intention to end homelessness in the country by 2030 with the help of an action plan to be adopted by the cabinet in early 2024. However, it could take years before it is implemented by the 16 states, in all German cities and municipalities.