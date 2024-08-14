According to the criteria of

The data was collected by Pleasure.ai and indicate that, although Shoppers are spending less and less time at Target and Walmart, Trip lengths at Costco remain virtually unchanged.

Among the three retailers, where consumers take the longest is Costco, where it takes more than 9 minutes than Targetwhere the average time is about 28 minutes. Meanwhile, Walmart is the company that has saved its customers the most time recentlywith an average drop of 2.5 minutes.

According to the aforementioned media, While Target and Walmart aspire to be seen as the most convenient and economical places to get everything from food and household items to clothing, Costco stores focus on customers taking longer, deciding during this time to take more products which could add up to between US$15 and US$20 per purchase.

Different strategies of Walmart, Costco and Target

“In general, there is a correlation between longer in-store dwell time and higher average price,” said RJ Hottovy, director of analytics research at Pleasure.ai., according to statements cited by Business Insider. “We see that the more time you spend in the store, the more likely you are to spend”the specialist added.

While Target and Walmart fill the front of their stores with grab-and-go optionsCostco shoppers are typically greeted at the door with the latest deals on flat-screen TVs and appliances before finding higher-traffic items like food and drinks, which just happen to be tucked away in the far corner of the warehouse.