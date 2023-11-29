Why does a Peruvian Court reopen the possibility of the release of Alberto Fujimori?

The Constitutional Court of Peru issued an order in which it rejects a request for clarification from the Ministry of Justice and leaves open the probability of a release from prison. former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity, as explained this Tuesday by the former president’s former lawyer, Caesar Nakazaki.



The resolution of the TC in which it declares the requests of the Ministry of Justice inadmissible and refers the proceedings to the judge executing a habeas corpus presented in favor of Fujimori, was shared on social networks by the media.

Nakazaki explained in an interview with Canal N that Fujimori’s current lawyer, Gregorio Fernando Parco, He presented a habeas corpus in the city of Ica, which reached the Constitutional Court and established (in 2022) to restore the effects of the humanitarian pardon granted to him by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2017.

“That ruling of the TC that should imply the immediate freedom of Alberto Fujimori was blocked with the precautionary measure of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and the Executive (of the then president Pedro Castillo) said that this precautionary measure prevented the Court’s sentence from being carried out. Constitutional,” said Nakazaki.

The lawyer added that, if what the TC has decided is that the process of habeas corpus“then the probability of a release, of course, which remains completely open because the only thing the judge of Ica could do is execute the sentence of the TC.”

The humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on the eve of Christmas 2017 was annulled months then for alleged irregularities and after an appeal from the Inter-American Court that asked the Peruvian State to guarantee the administration of justice for the victims of the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres, cases for which Fujimori was sentenced to prison.

The 85-year-old former president remains hospitalized in the Barbadillo prison, east of Lima, along with the former rulers Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) and Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

EFE