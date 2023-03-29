A fire at a station of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, a Mexican city on the border with the United States, left at least 40 migrants dead this Monday night. In addition, another 28 migrants were injured in the tragedy.

According to the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, the fatalities are of Colombian, Ecuadorian, Salvadoran, Guatemalan, Honduran and Venezuelan nationality, although it has not yet specified how many correspond to people killed or injured.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry, for now, confirmed this Tuesday that a national died in the fire. The Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO was able to establish that it is Julián David Villamil Arévalo, who was locked up in the immigration detention center since last weekend. Villamil was 22 years old and his girlfriend was trying to locate him through other relatives of detainees.

For his part, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro reported Tuesday that 28 of the deceased are citizens of his country and, likewise, the Honduran Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of 13 people from that country in the fire.

Julián David Villamil Arévalo would be one of the victims.

The Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, explained that the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Monday (local time) in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the US city of El Paso, Texas. The Mexican Head of State blames a “protest” of migrants. “This (the fire) had to do with a protest that they (the migrants) started, from, we suppose, that they found out that they were going to be deported, mobilized, and as a protest, at the door of the shelter they put mats and They set them on fire,” he said.

The injured, some of them very serious, were transferred to four hospitals, according to the authorities, while the INM coordinates with consular officials from different countries to identify the deceased.

According to the INM, the fire started in the exclusive accommodation for adult men. 68 men of legal age from Central and South America were staying at the headquarters.

This (the fire) had to do with a protest that they (the migrants) started, from, we assume, that they found out that they were going to be deported.

For its part, the United States regretted the death of these migrants in the shelter and said that this tragedy is a “heartbreaking reminder” of the risks faced by those who attempt to cross the border on their journey.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in last night’s tragic fire at the Ciudad Juárez detention center. Our hearts go out to their loved ones,” said Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel. in a press conference.

The official explained that the Joe Biden government is “ready to provide any help” that the Mexican authorities may request while they investigate the causes of the fire.

Immigration station in Ciudad Juárez guarded by members of the National Guard.

Before the incident, INM agents had carried out an operation to remove migrants begging from the streets.

The presence of migrants in the area has intensified this year since the The United States announced new measures, which include the immediate deportation of migrants from Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. that they arrive by land, under ‘Title 42’, a policy implemented by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and inherited by Biden that allows them to be expelled under the pretext of the covid-19 pandemic.

Numerous migrants have been transferred to the Ciudad Juárez station in this way, although local authorities have another version. “What happened in the streets has no relation to what happened there,” the mayor of the Mexican city, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, told reporters, denying that the authorities had launched “raids” before the fire.

The tragedy of this Monday generated multiple expressions of sadness. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, called for an “exhaustive investigation” of the facts, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric. In addition, Guterres insisted on the United Nations commitment to work with the authorities of the countries where movements of migratory people take place “to establish safer, more regulated and organized routes.”

a growing tension

The fire this Monday at the shelter in Ciudad Juárez is one of the biggest tragedies of migrants trying to cross through Mexico into the United States on record.

The fire in the detention center started in the area where foreigners without papers are housed. A news agency journalist AFP he observed the moment in which lifeguards removed the corpses to put them in the parking area of ​​the compound before being removed by forensic personnel.

Clinging to an ambulance, a Venezuelan woman who identified herself only as Viangly was yelling for her husband of 27 years, who she said He was detained despite having the documents to remain in Mexico. “They took him in an ambulance. They (immigration officials) don’t tell you anything, a relative could die and they don’t tell you ‘he’s dead,'” she said, upset minutes later.

Rescuers removed the bodies.

The fire in this center caused the mobilization of firefighters and dozens of ambulances. The place of the tragedy remained guarded this Tuesday by the military and national guards. Similar events have been recorded in recent years in this type of facility, although without the magnitude of the one that occurred on Monday night in Ciudad Juárez.

The “deterioration” of conditions in border immigration stations subjects them to “unnecessary dangers,” the International Rescue Committee organization warned on Twitter.

The organization Raíces Venezolanas Miami affirmed that the fire could have been prevented with “serious” immigration policies on the part of the United States. The organization pointed out that the current system based on the CBP One computer application does not work and that with this system migrants are stranded in an area “in a state of vulnerability and despair.”

They took him away in an ambulance. They (immigration officials) don’t tell you anything, a relative could die and they don’t tell you ‘he’s dead.’

This tragedy has highlighted the growing tension in the face of Mexico’s continued crackdown on migrants trying to reach the United States.

The Government of López Obrador has been facing harsh criticism for months from human rights organizations for accepting US policies and deploying more than 20,000 elements of the Armed Forces at the borders for “migratory tasks”.

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for migrants in Mexico, as some 900 died trying to cross without documents from that country to the United States.

The region, in fact, is experiencing a migratory flow of historical figures, with 2.76 million undocumented people detained at the border of the United States with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

Last year, the Mexican immigration authorities deported more than 100,000 people to their countries of origin. Most coming from Central America, but in recent years, Mexico has seen a growing number of people traveling from other countries, from Haiti to Ecuador, some even coming from India and Russia.

This tragedy is proof of the extremely urgent need to ensure that there are systems in place to provide safety for people in need of international protection. Humanitarian infrastructure in MX is increasingly strained and more people are stuck in highly vulnerable situations. https://t.co/ynOgJprSnQ — IRC – International Rescue Committee (@RESCUEorg) March 28, 2023

Ciudad Juárez, a neighbor of El Paso, Texas, is one of the border towns where numerous migrants seeking to cross into the United States to seek refuge remain stranded.

There are not a few incidents that this situation unleashes. For example, on March 13, fed up with waiting, hundreds of them, most of them Venezuelans, tried to stampede across an international bridge, but US agents prevented them from passing.

A report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) indicates that since 2014 Some 4,400 people have died or disappeared on the 3,180-kilometer border between Mexico and the United States.

The US president, Joe Biden, tightened immigration policy, forcing migrants from Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti to request asylum from the countries through which they transit or to arrange appointments online.

These measures are announced when the Democratic president is accused by the Republican opposition of having lost control of the border, with more than 4.5 million people intercepted without papers in that region since he took office.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME