Recently, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was auctioned for US$51,705,000 in New York (USA), by RM Sotheby’s. It is the second most expensive classic car ever auctioned, according to the company. Despite this, it was below the US$60 million (R$300 million) estimated for the house itself.

The model only loses to one Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, sold in 2022 for US$143 million (or R$700 million). But, after all, why do these classic cars reach these prices? In the case of Ferrari, it is possible to talk about rarity, time and history (for starters).

Rarity because only 34 units of this 1962 GTO were built. Furthermore, it underwent modifications, such as the insertion of a 4.0 V12 with 390 hp, instead of the 3.0 V12 with 300 hp. The gearbox went from four to five gears.

Ferrari took second place overall in a 1,000 km endurance race on the Nürburgring circuit and participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In 1964, the vehicle was purchased for US$6,000. Then, in 1985, a collector bought it for US$500,000 – if you only count the last value compared to the one currently auctioned, there was an appreciation of 10,241%.

Alex Fabiano (GG), store owner GG World Classic Cars, specialized in the subject, classic racing cars are on the rise in this market.

“Bullimillionaires today buy to invest and to travel. Besides being nostalgic for them, riding on the track.”

For GG, the fact that the model raced at Le Mans makes it even more valuable.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the most important touring race in the world. In fact, for Europeans, Le Mans is often worth more than Formula 1 itself.”

Brazilian market

Unlike the American market, here, GG says that what goes up for auction are the worst cars.

“The car auction in Brazil is used to sell bad merchandise. Not even insurance is available and you get the worst values. The mentality in Brazil regarding auctions is still in its infancy.”

The idea in the Brazilian auction market is still “buying cheap and not buying exclusivity”, he adds.