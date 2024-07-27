Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/27/2024 – 6:15

A question looms over German farms: Who will grow the food in the not-so-distant future? Experienced farmers want to retire, while young people complain about low wages and low quality of life. It was in Zullighöven, a small village in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, that I met farmer Dorothee Hochgürtel.

It was a Friday morning when I arrived at her property. From afar she waved at me and pointed to the wooden gate through which I should enter. My eyes were immediately taken by the green that surrounds the place, which seems isolated from the rest of the world.

The 65-year-old has been running the farm since 2001. She keeps over 100 animals, including 30 goats, 60 sheep and a few horses. She also has an orchard where she grows over 130 different types of apples.

Preserving ancient plant species and growing them organically, without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, has guided Dorothee’s life since she decided to become a part-time farmer two decades ago.

A pharmacist by training, she still holds down a paying job in the industry. And it’s not the struggle to make a living from farming that worries her most these days, she says.

“I know I’m not getting any younger. I’m approaching retirement age and the question I always ask myself is ‘who am I going to leave this farm to?’”

Hochgürtel says both of her sons have chosen other careers. While she is proud of them, she admits she wishes they were interested in taking over the farm business. She also doesn’t know of any other young people outside the family circle who would be interested in taking over the farm when she retires.

She is not the only German farmer struggling to find a successor. She says a friend handed over the operational business of his farm to his 30-year-old son, and shortly afterward he found himself struggling to survive.

Work-life balance

German agriculture contributes less than 1% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is a less important activity for the economy than in neighboring France and Poland.

Reinhard Jung, policy adviser at Freie Bauern (Free Farmers), a farmers’ lobby group, says the German agricultural sector has come under additional pressure in recent years: demographic change.

“The shortage of skilled workers is a problem in all sectors [da economia alemã]”, he told DW, emphasizing that for agriculture this factor seems to weigh more.

Because today’s young people want “a good work-life balance,” Jung says, the long hours of hard work and lack of vacations enjoyed by older generations of German farmers “are not an option.”

In addition, young farmers whose families do not own farms here are finding it increasingly difficult to buy or even lease farmland due to prices that have risen sharply over the past decade. Land speculation following the 2009 financial crisis and increased interest in arable land by multinational food corporations are preventing prices from falling again.

Is EU bureaucracy worse than bad weather?

What also increasingly worries Dorothee on her farm in Zullighöven is the increasing frequency of extreme weather conditions, which makes the job more unpredictable.

Climate change comes in the form of summer heat waves and torrential rains, which this year have hit his apple orchard. “The losses from climate change make running a farm even more expensive,” he says.

Consultant Reinhard Jung sees no connection between climate change and young people’s lack of interest in farming. What he finds most discouraging is the enormous amount of bureaucracy the European Union has created to make agriculture more sustainable.

“I realized that many young people want to work in agriculture because they enjoy farming. But regulations on sustainability in agriculture are made by politicians who think agriculture is bad because it would pollute the environment.”

Christina Vogel from the German Agricultural Society (DLG) says it is a “challenge” to embark on a career in agriculture. “There are numerous demands to be met these days, especially legislation and consumer pressures, but also climate change and of course the prices of agricultural inputs and agricultural products,” she told DW.

The DLG is a trade association that primarily represents large agribusiness companies in Germany, which has been encouraging young farmers.

Vogel also believes that the EU’s excessive bureaucracy is a deterrent. “To make this a viable career option, future farmers need stable, long-term prospects. One key issue is to reduce bureaucracy, which can get in the way of optimal business outcomes.”

An invisible profession?

According to economist Panu Poutvaara of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich, working conditions and wages are the two main issues keeping young people away from the countryside.

“It is not surprising that young people are choosing higher-paying careers. But the overall economic impact of the labor shortage in agriculture will be small,” he told DW, referring to the sector’s small contribution to Germany’s overall economic output.

The problems currently facing German farmers came to public attention this winter when thousands of tractors blocked streets in the capital Berlin in protest against government plans to cut state subsidies for diesel fuel used in farm machinery.

The demonstrations were only partially successful, as the government only agreed to stagger the cuts over a longer period, rather than eliminating them altogether, as farmers had demanded.

So for most young Germans, working on a farm is probably unimaginable, as I discovered during a brief opinion poll on the streets of Bonn recently.

One young German man told me that all he knew about the profession was that it was uncertain and “seemed like a lot of work.” “I would say it feels like I might need to leave the city and go back to the rural areas. It also requires a lot of resilience and patience because of the uncertainty that the farm will produce anything,” he said.

Another young woman told me that in a “developed country” the “desire for work-life balance” is justifiable. “Besides, we’re past the Industrial Revolution, so I guess I never considered farming as a career.”

Meanwhile, Dorothee is determined to continue living her dream as long as she can walk on the land she has proudly acquired. She even makes plans for the future, which includes showing those who would dismiss farming as a career the hands that feed them.

“I hope I can do this for many years to come. I’m also organising school tours, group events and a big agricultural festival in the autumn. I just want to champion the idea of ​​farming and how it can be done differently.”